Exclusive: 3rd Time Lucky? Senco Gold to file papers for Rs 400 cr IPO

Rs 265 crore of the Rs 400- crore IPO will be a fresh issue, and Rs 135 crore is expected to be an Offer For Sale (OFS)

Try Try till you succeed! For the third time now, Kolkata-based jewellery player Senco Gold will file papers with the capital markets regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), for an initial public offering (IPO) worth Rs 400 crore, a person familiar with the development told Moneycontrol.

The stock shall be listed on the NSE and the BSE. Rs 265 crore of the Rs 400- crore IPO will be a fresh issue, and Rs 135 crore is expected to be an Offer For Sale (OFS). An OFS is when promoters sell their shares and reduce their holdings in a transparent manner through the bidding platform for the Exchange.

The offer proceeds will be used to fund working capital requirements, expand the company’s presence in north India, and to grow the diamond jewellery business, he added.

About 85 percent of the company’s revenues comes from gold jewellery, and about 10 percent from diamond jewellery — a high-margin business, said the person on condition of anonymity.

A dominant player in Kolkata and one of the largest players in eastern India, the company runs 75 stores on its own, and 61 through franchisees, across 96 cities in 13 states and union territories.

The company has tried raising funds through the IPO route twice in the past. In 2022, Senco Gold filed papers with SEBI for an IPO worth Rs 525 crore, and in 2018, for Rs 600 crore.

According to industry participants, the Kolkata-based company was not able to raise money in the past, which is what prompted them to reduce the size of the offer this time.

Senco Gold is primarily involved in manufacturing and selling jewellery made of gold, diamond, silver, platinum, and precious and semi-precious stones. The company’s products are sold under the “Senco Gold & Diamonds” trade name.

West Bengal contributes the maximum to the company’s coffers. “About 63 percent of the stores are in West Bengal, which means that their revenue contribution would be higher than 63 percent considering that these stores generate higher earnings per outlet,” the person explained.

Thus, geographical concentration is certainly a risk, however, that has reduced over the years with the setting up of stores outside Bengal and focus on a pan-India presence.

In FY22-23, revenue from operations came in at Rs 4,075.56 crore compared to Rs 3,534.64 crore in the previous fiscal. Meanwhile, profit after tax rose to Rs 160.91 crore from Rs 130.15 crore.