HMA Agro Industries | Check the share allotment & listing dates, grey market premium here

IPO

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

The share allotment details of the public issue of HMA Agro Industries Ltd will be announced on June 29, 2023.

The initial public offering (IPO) did not receive a great response from investors during the four-day subscription period (June 20–23). The issue, however, was fully subscribed thanks to the support of qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) and high net worth individuals (HNIs), even as the portion set for retail investors remained undersubscribed.

The issue was subscribed 1.62 times, with QIBs buying shares 1.74 times the allotted quota and HNIs bidding for 2.97 times the portion set aside for them. The part reserved for retail investors was subscribed 96 percent.

The frozen buffalo meat exporter with more than 10 percent market share has raised Rs 480 crore via its maiden issue, which comprised a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 150 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of Rs 330 crore by the promoters.

Investors who participated in the offer can check their IPO share allotment status either on the BSE website or the portal of the IPO registrar by following the few easy steps enumerated below:

On the BSE website

1. a) Select issue type 'Equity' and issue name 'HMA Agro Industries Ltd'

2. b) Enter either 'Application number' or 'PAN number'

3. c) Check box 'I am not a robot' and finally click on 'Search' button.

On the IPO registrar portal

1. a) Select company name 'HMA Agro Industries Limited'

2. b) Select and accordingly enter either 'Application number/CAF number', 'Beneficiary Id or 'PAN number'

3. c) Finally click on 'Search' button.

Investors who have been allotted shares will find these credited to their demat accounts by July 3, while unsuccessful investors will receive refunds in their bank accounts by June 30.

The listing of shares will take place on the BSE and NSE on July 4.

In the grey market, the shares of HMA Agro are trading at just 2-4 percent premium despite favourable equity market conditions. This could be the result of the tepid response to the offer, rich valuations on FY22 earnings basis, and the maximum OFS portion in the IPO, analysts said on condition of anonymity.

The grey market is an unofficial platform for trading in IPO shares. Investors generally look at grey market data to gauge the possible listing price of an IPO.

"The company has long-standing relations with customers who are spread across various geographies of the globe. However, it is to be noted that the company is heavily dependent on the export business for its business operations, which contributed to around 90.2 percent of its revenue in FY22," Stoxbox said.

On the upper end of the price band, the issue is valued at a P/E of 24.0x based on FY22 earnings, which the brokerage feels is richly valued.

HMA is currently among the largest exporters of frozen buffalo meat products from India, accounting for more than 10 percent of India's total export of frozen buffalo meat.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.