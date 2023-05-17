English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Last Updated : May 17, 2023 / 06:12 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Shareholders demand removal of directors in Dish TV over governance concerns

      The mismanagement in the company is causing major loss to the shareholders. This is why the shareholders have come together for the change in directors and to bring back the company on track, said a spokesperson of the minority shareholders. Read more here.

    • Watch Out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today

    • Big Story

      Air India Express on hiring spree; brings 280 pilots, 250 cabin crew onboard

      Air India Express, the low-cost international carrier to which AirAsia India is being integrated with, has been on a hiring spree recently, with around 280 pilots and 250 cabin crew personnel brought onboard through the recruitment drives conducted in various cities, a release said on May 16. Read more here.

    • Auto

      Why the Maruti Suzuki WagonR endures

      How does a car, originally launched in 1999 as a rebuttal to the growing popularity of the Hyundai Santro, continue to be the national bestseller, year-after-year? How does an unassuming, and unapologetically vanilla hatchback, steam roll over the many competitors that have attempted to usurp it in the past two-and-a-half decades? Read more here. 

    • Your Money

      23% of salaried people aren’t prepared for financial emergencies: Survey

      Saving money is a big challenge for individuals — 57 percent of those surveyed saved less than 20 percent of their take-home salary, and 24 percent did not save at all. This was mainly due to lifestyle expenses, big loans, and simply not having a savings mindset. Read more here. 

    • Tech Tattle

      Tata starts iPhone manufacturing in Bengaluru, seeks to acquire Wistron factory: Report

      The production of iPhone has been initiated by the company at the factory of Taiwanese electronics manufacturer Wistron in Narasapura, located on the outskirts of Bengaluru, The Times of India reported. Tata has sought to acquire the factory from Wistron, the report added, citing multiple sources. Read more here. 

    • Tailpiece

      Oyo CEO Ritesh Agarwal’s advice to startups: ‘Focus on tier 2 and 3 cities…’

      Agarwal said that even 10 years ago, startup founders who did not know anyone in the startup ecosystem would have been hard-pressed to find investors, customers and employees. Things have evolved rapidly to the point where today, “more founders and operators are increasingly giving back to enable young entrepreneurs to get a foot in the door.” Read more here. 

    tags #Air India Express #Dish TV #iPhone #Maruti Suzuki #MC essentials #Oyo

    Must Listen

    Nifty @ 18,300: What next? Moneycontrol Alpha

    Nifty @ 18,300: What next? Moneycontrol Alpha