Tailpiece

Oyo CEO Ritesh Agarwal’s advice to startups: ‘Focus on tier 2 and 3 cities…’

Agarwal said that even 10 years ago, startup founders who did not know anyone in the startup ecosystem would have been hard-pressed to find investors, customers and employees. Things have evolved rapidly to the point where today, “more founders and operators are increasingly giving back to enable young entrepreneurs to get a foot in the door.” Read more here.