Shareholders demand removal of directors in Dish TV over governance concerns

Minority shareholders of direct-to-home company Dish TV have raised concerns over company's mismanagement

Troubled by the mismanagement at direct-to-home service provider Dish TV, the company's shareholders have taken a decisive step by sending a notice to call for an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM).

The notice raises concerns over corporate governance issues and seeks the reconstitution of the board, as well as the removal of two independent directors, questioning their independence.

Shareholders, represented by spokesperson Rahul Hingmire, have expressed their loss of confidence in the management of Dish TV, stating that the company's mismanagement is causing significant losses to shareholders.

Hingmire explained that the shareholders have issued their first notice, and the next step is for the company to hold a board meeting. He emphasized the importance of discussing the elements of the notice and communicating with the shareholders who have sought this meeting, along with other shareholders.

The shareholders hope for a positive response within 45 days from the date of receiving the notice. If the management fails to respond within this timeframe, it would be seen as a violation of the Companies Act, which is already a grievance of the minority shareholders. In such a case, the shareholders can proceed to call for an EGM.

The notice, sent by 74 shareholders, proposes the nomination of K Badri Narayanan, Satish Kumar Yanmandra, and Jeet Sen Gupta as independent directors on the board of the Essel Group firm. Additionally, it seeks the removal of two independent directors, Shankar Aggarwal and Rashmi Aggarwal, from the board of the company.

The shareholders expressed concerns about the existing independent directors' long-term association with Dish TV and the Essel Group, raising doubts about their independence.

They highlighted Rashmi Aggarwal's directorship in other Essel Group entities, such as Dish Infra, Zee Media, and Essel Forex, until February 2019, and Shankar Aggarwal's directorship in Essel Infraprojects Ltd until November 2018.

Dish TV is currently embroiled in a tussle between its largest shareholder, Yes Bank Ltd (YBL), and the promoter family led by its former chairman, Jawahar Lal Goel, regarding board representation in the company. The inability to pass annual statements for the past two years and the ongoing feud have led to the departure of Jawahar Lal Goel, the former promoter-backed chairman.

Dish TV has informed the stock exchanges that it is examining the communication from the minority shareholders and will take necessary steps in accordance with applicable laws and procedures.

In addition to the issues raised in the notice, the minority shareholders have questioned the company's investments, particularly in its flagship OTT platform, Watcho.

They raised concerns about Dish TV's significant investment of Rs 1,218 crore in FY20 (20% of the total net block of fixed assets, intangibles, investments, and capital WIP of Rs 6,012 crore) for Watcho.

The investments were qualified in FY2020 and FY2021, and in FY2022, the company made an impairment of Rs 203 crore following inquiries by lenders and investors.

The minority shareholders expressed apprehension that the funds may have been diverted by the promoters for other purposes, anticipating a loss of majority shareholding due to the invocation of pledged Dish TV shares from banks and other lenders.

The shareholders also raised concerns about other corporate governance issues, alleging that the board does not act in line with good corporate governance standards and lacks fair representation of incumbent significant shareholders, including banks and financial institutions holding a 45 percent shareholding in the company.

They alleged that the board is purportedly acting at the behest of certain minority shareholders holding merely 4 percent of the shares

in the company.

Furthermore, the shareholders questioned the continuation of Jawahar Lal Goel as an additional director after the rejection of his re-appointment as Managing Director by the shareholders. They emphasized that he subsequently resigned as an additional director only after the intervention of the shareholders.

During the annual general meeting (AGM) in December last year, Dish TV's shareholders once again rejected the proposal for the adoption of audited standalone and consolidated financial statements for FY21 and FY22.

The current developments highlight the growing discontent among Dish TV shareholders and their determination to address the corporate governance issues plaguing the company. With the EGM on the horizon, the future of Dish TV's board composition and overall governance hangs in the balance.