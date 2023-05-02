Market Buzz

This technical chartist is bullish on the PSU pack, bets on REC & Rail Vikas Nigam for double-digit returns this week

Santosh Meena, Head of Research at Swastika Investmart, said from the PSU basket, "REC has witnessed the breakout of Rs 127 level after 4 years of failed attempts, so we can expect good momentum. We can expect an immediate target of Rs 138, while Rs 150 is the next target, and Rs 125 should be your stop-loss." On Rail Vikas Nigam which has already witnessed a big run-up, the analyst said as of now it seems that the stock may see one more leg of the upmove towards Rs 120 before the momentum cools off. Read here.