    Last Updated : April 30, 2023 / 06:28 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Godrej's acquisition of Raymond's consumer care business raises market doubts

      The Street is sceptical about how soon Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL) can increase market penetration and drive growth in Raymond’s deodorants and sexual wellness products. This explains the 4.5 percent knock in Godrej Consumer Products’ share price on April 28, said analysts. Read more here.

    • Watch Out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today
      Ayushman Bharat Diwas
      World Veterinary Day
      JEE Advanced 2023 registration process to begin
      PM Modi's 100th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat'
      100th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ to be broadcast live at UN headquarters
      PM Modi to hold a road show in Mysuru
      PM Modi's public rally at Channapatna in Karnataka's Ramnagar dist
      WB Joint Entrance Examination
      Last day for TDS payment, GSTR-4 filing, 15G form submission
      PM Modi's radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' to air its 100th episode
      Telangana Secretariat building inauguration
      Char Dham Yatra 2023: Registrations suspended till today
      Delhi Govt MCD schools mega parent-teacher meeting
      Dakshin Bharat Yatra train to start from Gorakpur
      IPL 2023: CSK vs PBKS; MI vs RR
      Tomorrow
      25% fare concession for senior citizens, divyang persons and students in Mumbai Metro
      Shirdi to go into indefinite shutdown over CISF deployment at Sai Baba Temple
      Chakka Bandh called by Assam Motor Workers Joint Council
      IPL 2023: LSG vs RCB

    • Big Story

      Kotak Mahindra Bank Q4 net profit rises 26% to Rs 3,495 crore, beats estimates

      Kotak Mahindra Bank on April 29 reported 26 percent jump in its standalone net profit at Rs 3,495 crore for the March quarter. Net profit stood at Rs 2,767 crore in the year-ago period. A poll of brokerages had estimated net profit at Rs 2,925.7 crore for the fourth quarter. Read more here.

    • Automobile

      Demand for both new & pre-owned luxury cars rises

      Luxury vehicles have been making a mark on Indian roads for the past few years, and it seems like this trend is only going to accelerate in 2023. As the Indian economy continues to grow, more and more people are looking to upgrade their cars to more premium models. Watch the video to find out the growth in the luxury car segment and what’s in store for it in the future.

    • Your Money

      Higher EPS pension choice by May 3: Your key questions answered

      The deadline for choosing the higher pension option is almost here. By May 3, you will have to take a call on whether you want to opt for a higher pension on your actual salary or not. However, you ought to be aware of various rules – and the lack of clarity around some of them. Here are some aspects you need to ponder over before exercising your choice.

    • Technology Business

      OpenAI closes $300M share sale to VCs at $27B-29B valuation

      OpenAI, the company behind the groundbreaking AI chatbot ChatGPT, has closed a more than $300 million share sale at a valuation between $27 billion and $29 billion, a report said. Read here.

    • Tail Piece

      Noted historian Ranajit Guha passes away at 100

      Noted historian Ranajit Guha has died due to old age-related ailments, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Saturday. Guha, who was 100 years old, died at his residence in Austria on Friday. He left behind his wife Mechthild. Condoling his demise, Banerjee said Guha was instrumental in motivating young historians in pursuing studies on the subaltern society. Read here.

