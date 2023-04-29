OpenAI closes $300M share sale at $27B-29B valuation
If all this is accurate, this is the closing of the tender offer the Wall Street Journal reported was in the works in January. We confirmed that was when discussions started, amid a viral surge of interest in OpenAI and its business.
Reuters
April 29, 2023 / 09:09 AM IST
OpenAI, the company behind the ChatGPT chatbot, has closed a more than $300 million share sale at a valuation between $27 billion and $29 billion, TechCrunch reported on Friday.