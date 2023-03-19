English
    Last Updated : March 19, 2023 / 05:55 AM IST

    • Market Buzz

      Tanker giants sprout from nowhere to keep Russian oil moving

      Almost 1,200 miles away in Dubai, a small office in a run down industrial estate, offers no clues that it, too, is a small cog in Russia’s vast new petroleum supply chain. More here.

    • Watch out

      Take a look at these key events


      Today
      Asia's largest Tulip garden in Kashmir to open
      Japanese PM's 3-Day visit to India to begin: Report
      AR Rahman to hold a concert in Chennai to help lightmen in film industry
      2023 All England Open Badminton Championship final
      India vs Australia, 2nd ODI in Visakhapatnam
      Formula One: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Jeddah
      Premier League: Arsenal vs Crystal Palace; Brighton vs Manchester United; Manchester City vs West Ham United
      La-Liga Football: Atletico Madrid vs Valencia
      TomorrowUSCIS extends H-1B visa registration deadline till March 20
      Twitter to charge for two-factor authentication from March 20
      Farmers to stage protest at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on March 20

    • Big Story

      Unpopular recast, slowing growth: Why TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan quit suddenly

      A major reorganisation exercise launched early last year stirred discontent among senior leaders, with Gopinathan’s successor K Krithivasan even keeping his vertical out of the recast. More here.

    • Coronavirus

      76 samples of new Covid variant XBB1.16 found in India: INSACOG data

      The XBB 1.16 variant was first found in January when two samples tested positive for the variant while in February a total of 59 samples were found. More here.

    • Auto

      Market ends second straight week in the red. IT, auto, financials major drag

      On the sectoral front, Nifty PSU index fell 4.5 percent, Auto index shed nearly 4 percent, Information Technology index down 2.3 percent and Bank index shed 2 percent. More here.

    • Tech tattle

      Meta rolls out paid verifications for Instagram, Facebook in the US

      Users can buy blue verification checkmarks for $12 a month on Instagram and Facebook. Those signing up through iOS or Android will have to pay $15 because of the fee that Apple and Google charge. More here.

    • Tailpiece

      Centre notifies rules for feeding and maintenance of stray dogs to mixed response from residents

      Along with other conditions, feeding spots should be far from children play areas, entry and exit points, staircases, and in an area least frequented by children and senior citizens. More here.

