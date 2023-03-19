Last Updated : March 19, 2023 / 05:55 AM IST
Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.
Market Buzz
Tanker giants sprout from nowhere to keep Russian oil moving
Almost 1,200 miles away in Dubai, a small office in a run down industrial estate, offers no clues that it, too, is a small cog in Russia’s vast new petroleum supply chain. More here.
Watch out
Take a look at these key events
Today
Asia's largest Tulip garden in Kashmir to open
Japanese PM's 3-Day visit to India to begin: Report
AR Rahman to hold a concert in Chennai to help lightmen in film industry
2023 All England Open Badminton Championship final
India vs Australia, 2nd ODI in Visakhapatnam
Formula One: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Jeddah
Premier League: Arsenal vs Crystal Palace; Brighton vs Manchester United; Manchester City vs West Ham United
La-Liga Football: Atletico Madrid vs Valencia
TomorrowUSCIS extends H-1B visa registration deadline till March 20
Twitter to charge for two-factor authentication from March 20
Farmers to stage protest at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on March 20
Big Story
Unpopular recast, slowing growth: Why TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan quit suddenly
A major reorganisation exercise launched early last year stirred discontent among senior leaders, with Gopinathan’s successor K Krithivasan even keeping his vertical out of the recast. More here.
Coronavirus
76 samples of new Covid variant XBB1.16 found in India: INSACOG data
The XBB 1.16 variant was first found in January when two samples tested positive for the variant while in February a total of 59 samples were found. More here.
Auto
Market ends second straight week in the red. IT, auto, financials major drag
On the sectoral front, Nifty PSU index fell 4.5 percent, Auto index shed nearly 4 percent, Information Technology index down 2.3 percent and Bank index shed 2 percent. More here.
Tech tattle
Meta rolls out paid verifications for Instagram, Facebook in the US
Users can buy blue verification checkmarks for $12 a month on Instagram and Facebook. Those signing up through iOS or Android will have to pay $15 because of the fee that Apple and Google charge. More here.
Tailpiece
Centre notifies rules for feeding and maintenance of stray dogs to mixed response from residents
Along with other conditions, feeding spots should be far from children play areas, entry and exit points, staircases, and in an area least frequented by children and senior citizens. More here.
You are already a Moneycontrol Pro user.