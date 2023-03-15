English
    Last Updated : March 15, 2023 / 06:21 AM IST

    • Big Story

      India’s wholesale prices ease to 3.85% in Feb on reduced fuel & power prices

      India’s Wholesale Price Index (WPI) cooled down in February for the ninth consecutive month to 3.85 percent. Reduction in the prices of manufactured goods, fuel, and power drove lower wholesale price inflation. Read here.

    • Watch out

      Take a look at these key events


    • Market Buzz

      Mid Cap IT stocks under pressure due to SVB collapse

      On March 14, the Nifty IT benchmark index experienced a 2 percent drop, which was fueled by concerns surrounding the aftermath of the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB). This decline impacted mid-cap IT stocks, including Coforge and Mphasis, both of which suffered significant losses. Both companies have exposure to US regional banks as clients, which were affected by the collapse of SVB. Coforge has exposure to Fifth Third Bank while Mphasis has exposure to First Republic Bank, as per CNBC-TV 18 report. Read more here.

    • MC Exclusive

      Utkarsh Small Finance Bank is evaluating its IPO due to market conditions, says CEO

      Varanasi-based Utkarsh Small Finance Bank has halted its initial public offering (IPO) plan, said Govind Singh, managing director and chief executive officer (MD & CEO). The bank, which received the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) nod for its IPO in October 2022, said the plan to halt the launch was due to market conditions. Read more here.

    • Your Money

      Fallen into a credit card debt trap? Here are strategies to pay off debt

      Several millennials are falling into credit card debt because of an expensive lifestyle. Here are ways how to get out of credit card debt.

    • Tech Tattle

      iPhone 14 Review: The Good kind of Boring

      In our full iPhone 14 review, we’ll see if the marginal changes Apple made to the iPhone 14 make it a worthy successor to the iPhone 13 and if it justifies the higher price tag.

    • Tail Piece

      IIT couple quit high-paying jobs in US to set up organic farm in India

      Techies Arpit Maheshwari and Sakshi Bhatia gave up their high-paying jobs in the US to buy a 1.5-acre plot in Madhya Pradesh and begin farming. The couple, who were inspired to make the move after they went backpacking through South America, said that earlier they felt disconnected from nature and that farming was a way to give back to the environment. Read more here.

