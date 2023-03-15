Watch out

Take a look at these key events

Today

Amritsar to hold 3-day G20 meeting from on education

Nirman Agri Genetics IPO to open for subscription

Labelkraft Technologies, Global Surfaces IPO subscriptions to close

UTI Long Duration Fund NFO Open till today

Advance tax payment deadline to end

Sebi to close submission for public comments on ESG rating norms

Life mission scam: ED to question Lulu group chairman Yusuff Ali

SEBI deadline to submit public comments on proposal on REITs, InvITs sponsors

Open offer to Lotus Chocolate shareholders over buying addditional stake to begin

NCLT to hear Srei promoters’ Adisri Commercial’s plea for hearing

Karnataka HC to hear Twitter’s challenge over blocking orders

Delhi excise policy: ED to question BRS leader Kavitha's ex-auditor Butchibabu Gorantla

Sena UBT leader’s ‘aide’ Sadanand Kadam’s ED custody to end

Zojila Pass to reopen

Turkiye, Russia, Iran and Syria 2-day deputy foreign ministers meet in Moscow

China to resume issuing visas to foreigners

IBA Women’s World Boxing championship begins in Delhi

New Honda 100cc commuter bike launch

Ferrari’s new model launch likely

Hero Electric’s new scooter launch

Kia EV9 electric SUV launch

Volkswagen ID 2 EV global launch expected

Samsung likely to unveil Galaxy A54 and A34

Legends League Cricket: India Maharajas vs World Giants

UEFA Champions League 2022-23, Round of 16: Porto vs Inter; Manchester City vs RB LeipzigTomorrow

Quality Foils IPO subscription to close

SAIL to consider interim dividend

Instagram to end live shopping feature

Delhi excise policy case: BRS MLC K Kavitha’s questioning by ED

GATE 2023 result

South Africa vs West Indies 1st ODI

UEFA Europa League 2022-23, Round of 16: Real Betis vs Manchester United

UEFA Champions League 2022-23, Round of 16: Napoli vs Eintracht Frankfurt; Real Madrid vs Liverpool