    Last Updated : January 16, 2023 / 06:05 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      FPIs withdraw Rs 15,000 crore from equities in two weeks of January

      Foreign investors offloaded around Rs 15,000 crore worth of Indian equities in the first two weeks of January amid risks of Covid in some parts of the world and recession worries in the US. Read here.

    • Watch out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today
      India wholesale prices data to be out for December
      WEF begins in Davos, Switzerland
      Visakhapatnam-Sec’bad Vande Bharat Express train to run from today
      SC to hear Google plea against CCI penalty
      Supreme Court to hear plea on Joshimath sinking
      Karnataka Congress to release a separate manifesto for women
      Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 India launch
      Q3 Earnings reports: Bank of Maharashtra, Federal Bank, JSW Ispat Special Products, Kesoram industries
      Tomorrow
      China Q4 GDP
      China Retail Sales data for December
      UK Jobs report for November

      Q4 Earnings reports: Goldman Sachs, United Airlines, Morgan Stanley

    • Big Story

      States should make promises on freebies with their financial health in mind, FM Sitharaman says

      Ahead of her Budget 2023-2024 speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on January 15 addressed the concerning politics of freebies being provided or promised by several parties and states to win elections. Read here.

    • Automobile

      New-age EV Startups that are shaking-up the establishment

      India’s startup ecosystem has proven to be a hotbed of technological innovation, particularly for the burgeoning EV space. With many of the EV startups showcasing their creations and technologies at the Auto Expo 2023, the established order will soon be firmly shaken-up this year. Here are the most disruptive brands to look out for and the individuals driving change. Details here.

    • Your Money

      Gold prices hit record high: What you should do now

      The yellow metal is on fire. Gold futures traded at a new high of Rs 56,245 per 10 grams on the MCX. In international markets, gold has crossed the important psychological mark of $1,900 per ounce. The recovery in international prices of gold since November 2022, along with a weak Rupee in last one year, have ensured that Indian portfolios with an allocation towards gold have done well. Does that mean you should invest more in the ultimate currency? Read here.

    • Tech Tattle

      Amazon Great Republic Day, Flipkart Big Saving Days Sales are Live | Here are the best deals on mobile phones

      As India gears up for its 24th Republic Day on January 26, 2023, major e-commerce brands like Amazon and Flipkart have already begun running sales ahead of times. Flipkart’s Big Saving Days sale is live and will run until January 20, while Amazon’s Great Republic Day sale also runs through January 15 to January 20. Here are some of the best deals on mobile phones during these sales. Click here to get details.

    • Tail Piece

      Ratan Tata recollects Tata Indica launch 25 years ago: 'Brings back fond memories'

      Ratan Tata on Sunday shared an emotional note on Instagram marking 25 years of the launch of India's first indigenous car -- Tata Indica. Click here to read.

