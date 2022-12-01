Last Updated : December 01, 2022 / 06:12 AM IST
Market Buzz
Five stocks accounted for over 50% of increase in Nifty’s market cap
Five stocks including Reliance and TCS accounted for over 50 percent of the increase in the Nifty 50’s market capitalisation over the past two months. During this time, the market cap of the top five stocks – Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, and HDFC, together increased by Rs 7.05 lakh crore, accounting for more than 50 percent of the gains in the Nifty’s market cap. Reliance Industries alone contributed almost 20 percent to the increase. Read here.
Watch Out
Big Story
GDP growth falls to 6.3% in Jul-Sep, meets expectations
India's GDP growth more than halved to 6.3 percent in July-September from 13.5 percent in April-June, data released on November 30 by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation showed. At 6.3 percent, the latest quarterly growth number is in line with the consensus estimate – and the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) own forecast – of 6.3 percent, as per a Moneycontrol poll. Read here for more.
IPO Watch
Dharmaj Crop Guard IPO: Offer subscribed 35.49 times, retail portion booked 21.53 times on final day
Agrochemical company Dharmaj Crop Guard’s initial public offering was subscribed 35.49 times on November 30, the final day of bidding, with investors sending in bids for 28.43 crore shares against an offer size of 80.12 lakh. Retail investors bought shares 21.53 times the allotted quota and employees bid 7.48 times the portion set aside for them in the offer. The company reserved 55,000 shares for its employees, who would get them at a discount of Rs 10 a share to the final offer price. Read here.
Your Money
MC Explains | What is an InvIT and why should investors have it in their portfolios?
Infrastructure investment trusts, or InvITs, have been around for a while but many investors are still unaware of this option for investing that may very well replace some, if not all, of their debt investments with a little different flavour and a higher risk-reward ratio. Should individual investors think about investing in InvITs? Before choosing to invest in this new asset class, let’s go through the basics. Read here.
Tech Tattle
ZTE Axon 40 Ultra Space Edition launched
The ZTE Axon 40 Ultra Space Edition has officially been unveiled in China alongside the ZTE Voyage 40 Pro+. The Axon 40 Ultra Space Edition is a special edition model of the Axon 40 Ultra and features different memory configurations, a unique space-themed design, and a better build. The phone is already up for pre-order in China, although there is no information about international availability. Here’s all you need to know about the phone's price, features, specifications and more.
Tail Piece
Anand Mahindra replies to man’s ‘auto rickshaws are faster’ quip on Mahindra-owned hypercar
The Mahindra-owned Pininfarina Battista has broken the record for the world’s fastest street-legal vehicle, but even this hypercar’s got nothing on good old auto rickshaws when it comes to speeding through Indian traffic. Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra agrees that the Battista would still be ways behind auto rickshaws in India’s infamous traffic. More here.