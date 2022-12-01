Watch Out

Take a look at these key events

Gujarat Assembly election: 1st phase votingIndia assume G20 PresidencyMumbai's municipal corporation BMC to start special measles vaccination driveMulti-crore cattle smuggling scam in WB: ED to question daughter of TMC's Anubrata MondalSanjay Raut summoned by Belgaum court for 2018 ‘provocative speech’Facebook to remove religious views, political views, 'interested in' and address fields from user profileRashtrapati Bhavan open for public viewingHero motorcycles, scooters get expensiveXiaomi 13 series launchInfinix Hot 20 5G series launch in IndiaFIFA WC matches: Poland vs Argentina; Saudi Arabia vs Mexico; Croatia vs Belgium; Canada vs Morocco3-day Chandigarh Carnival to beginMercedes GLB SUV launch in India2023 BMW S1000RR bike to debut in IndiaiQoo 11, Neo 7 SE launchHuawei Nova 10 SE to launch in China

FIFA WC matches: Costa Rica vs Germany; Japan vs Spain; South Korea vs Portugal; Ghana vs Uruguay