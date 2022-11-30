ZTE Axon 40 Ultra Space Edition launched with Premium Build, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, 120Hz AMOLED Display

The ZTE Axon 40 Ultra Space Edition has officially been unveiled in China alongside the ZTE Voyage 40 Pro+. The Axon 40 Ultra Space Edition is a special edition model of the Axon 40 Ultra and features different memory configurations, a unique space-themed design, and a better build.

ZTE Axon 40 Ultra Space Edition Price

The ZTE Axon 40 Ultra Space Edition price in China is set at CNY 5,900 (roughly Rs 67,400) for the 12GB/512GB model and CNY 7,700 (roughly Rs 88,000) for the 18GB/1TB variant. The phone is already up for pre-order in China, although there is no information about international availability.

The Axon 40 Ultra Space Edition comes in a bespoke box with a protective case that fits the phone’s design. We say design as the back panel of this special edition Axon 40 Ultra has unique camera housing as compared to the original Axon 40 Ultra. The cameras now blend into the back panel as opposed to a separate camera island. Additionally, the material used on the back panel is ceramic and has a special textured surface.

ZTE Axon 40 Ultra Space Edition Specifications

The ZTE Axon 40 Ultra is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset paired with up to 18GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The phone also comes with up to 1TB of UFS 3.1 storage. The Axon 40 Ultra packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 80W fast-charging support. The device comes with an X-axis linear motor and a large 36,356 mm² vapour chamber. The phone also boasts stereo speakers with Snapdragon Sound and DTS:X Ultra support.

The ZTE Axon 40 Ultra sports a 6.8-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 1500 nits. The screen also boasts a 120Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate. The handset also comes with 10-bit colours and 1,440 Hz high-frequency PWM dimming. The new UDC Pro chip drives the display. There’s no notch or camera cut out, instead, you get a 16 MP under-display selfie shooter.

For optics, the ZTE Axon 40 Ultra gets a triple-camera setup with a customised 64 MP Sony IMX787 sensor with OIS at the helm. The main camera has a 7P lens, an f/1.6 aperture, a 35mm focal length, and omnidirectional autofocus. The ultrawide camera uses the same 64 MP Sony sensor, which also doubles as a macro unit. Lastly, there’s a 64 MP periscope camera with OIS, an f/3.5 aperture, and a 91 mm focal length. The phone also has a 3D ToF sensor and a flicker sensor. The phone can also capture 8K video on all three rear cameras.

ZTE Voyage 40 Pro+ Specifications

The ZTE Voyage 40 Pro+ is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of expandable storage. Additionally, up to 6GB of unused storage can be used as virtual RAM. The handset runs MyOS 12.0 based Android 12.

The Voyage 40 Pro+ sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with low blue light eye protection certification. The panel has a 20:9 aspect ratio and 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage. For optics, the phone has a triple rear camera setup with a 64 MP primary sensor, a 5 MP macro unit, and a 2 MP depth sensor.

On the front, there’s a 16 MP selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture. The ZTE Voyage 40 Pro+ packs a 4,510 mAh battery with 66W fast charging support. The handset comes in Sky Blue and Twilight Gray colour options. ZTE Voyage 40 Pro+ price in China starts from CNY 2,200 (roughly Rs 25,100).