Your Money

Not happy with your health insurer? Just port out—lock, stock, and bonus

Buying a health insurance policy is crucial for your financial well-being. But sometimes, our insurance companies disappoint. You may be unhappy with its services because the claims settlement didn't go as smoothly as you’d hoped, or for any other reason. One option is to buy a new health insurance policy and let go of the old one. There is a better alternative. You can simply port your insurance policy to another insurer. Read here.