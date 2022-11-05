Last Updated : November 05, 2022 / 07:20 AM IST
Market Buzz
Technical View | Nifty forms bullish candle on weekly scale, all eyes on 18,350
Amol Athawale, Deputy Vice President - Technical Research at Kotak Securities said, "A bullish candle on weekly charts and uptrend continuation formation on daily charts is indicating the continuation of an uptrend in the near future." If the index sustains 17,900-18,000 then the high of 2022 (18,350) can be reclaimed in the coming sessions, experts said. Read more here.