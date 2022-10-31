Watch Out

Take a look at these key events

SC to hear plea seeking appointment of chairperson, others in law panelUP CM Yogi to inaugurate Greater Noida data centreCongress' Bharat Jodo Yatra to commence in OdishaT20 World Cup: Australia vs Ireland at 1:30 pmSeat belts compulsory for all car passengers in MumbaiSpaceX to launch Falcon Heavy rocket

T20 World Cup: Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka at 9:30 am; England vs New Zealand at 1:30 pm