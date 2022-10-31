English
    Last Updated : October 31, 2022 / 06:12 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Commodities may continue to waver as markets cautiously await Fed policy outlook

      Kotak Securities VP-Head Commodity Research, Ravindra Rao, said commodities swung between gains and losses in the week gone by as rising prospects of less aggressive rate hikes by the Federal Reserve countered weakness due to gloomy economic outlook. Read more here.

    • Watch Out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today
      SC to hear plea seeking appointment of chairperson, others in law panel
      UP CM Yogi to inaugurate Greater Noida data centre
      Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra to commence in Odisha
      T20 World Cup: Australia vs Ireland at 1:30 pm
      Tomorrow
      Seat belts compulsory for all car passengers in Mumbai
      SpaceX to launch Falcon Heavy rocket

      T20 World Cup: Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka at 9:30 am; England vs New Zealand at 1:30 pm

      Close

    • Big Story

      Four firms set to go public this week; seek to raise over Rs 4,500 crore via IPOs

      The primary market is heading for a busy time, with four firms, including Global Health Ltd, which operates hospitals under the Medanta brand, and microfinance lender Fusion Micro Finance Ltd, lining up their IPOs next week. The other two companies whose IPOs are ready to open are DCX Systems, a manufacturer of cables and wire harness assemblies, and Bikaji Foods International. Together, these four companies are expected to fetch over Rs 4,500 crore through the IPOs, according to merchant banking sources. Read here for more details.

    • Your Money

      These low volatile stocks are darlings of conservative hybrid funds

      Ever wondered how conservative hybrid funds manage their equity allocation? These schemes are meant for low-risk investors who don’t like too much volatility. And accordingly, these funds invest significantly in debt securities. Currently, there are 21 conservative hybrid funds available in the market. Here are the top 10 preferred stocks by the conservative hybrid funds. Data as of September 30, 2022. Read here.

    • Automobile

      The Drive Report: Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4Matic

      Explore new and superior features the India-assembled luxury car has brought to the electric vehicle space.

    • Tech Tattle

      Nothing Ear (stick) launched in India

      The Nothing Ear (stick) are equipped with custom 12.6mm dynamic drivers and a unique cylindrical case. While open sales for the Ear (stick) will commence on November 4 in over 40 countries including the UK, the USA, and Europe, it will be available in India from November 17. Check price and features here.

    • Tailpiece

      Rishi Sunak’s morning routine comprises these workouts, foods

      There is lot a curiosity about the lifestyle of Britain's new leader Rishi Sunak -- the first of Indian descent to occupy the post. What is Rishi Sunak's life like on a day-to-day basis? Click here to know.

