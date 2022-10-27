Nothing Ear (stick) launched in India for Rs 8,499; check price, features, availability

Nothing recently unveiled its second pair of true wireless earbuds. The launch of the Nothing Ear (stick) comes on the eve of the company’s second anniversary over this weekend.

Carl Pei-founded company's first smartphone Nothing Phone (1) launched earlier this year. It came a few months after its Ear (1) true wireless earbuds went on sale in July 2021. As many as 600,000 pairs have been sold so far. Pei is the co-founder of Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus.

Nothing Ear (stick) Price in India

The Nothing Ear (stick) price in India is set at Rs 8,499. Open sales for the Ear (stick) will commence on November 4 in over 40 countries including the UK, the USA, and Europe.

The Nothing Ear (stick) will be available in India from November 17 through Flipkart and Myntra.

Nothing Ear (stick) features

The Nothing Ear (stick) is touted to feature a comfortable half in-ear design with a unique, compact cylindrical case inspired by cosmetic silhouettes. The earbuds boast an ergonomic design and weigh 4.4 grams each. The Nothing Ear (stick) are equipped with custom 12.6mm dynamic drivers.

Nothing says, “By using the highest-grade driver magnets in the market, and strengthening the diaphragm, the sound quality stays consistent even at the highest and lowest frequencies for a powerfully true-to-life sound experience.”

The Nothing Ear (stick) also features Clear Voice technology, leveraging three microphones on each earbud for wind and crowd-proof calls.

The earbuds also come with Bass Lock technology to dynamically adjust bass depending on your surroundings. Nothing claims that the Ear (stick) can deliver up to seven hours of listening time on a single charge with the case packing another 22 hours. There's no active noise cancellation (ANC) on the Ear (stick).

The earbuds also feature an IP54 for water and dust resistance. All device settings and features are directly integrated into Phone (1) for a seamless experience in Device Details. You can customise gesture controls and EQ settings like low, mid, and high frequency levels via Quick Settings. There's a new Nothing X App for other Android and iOS devices.