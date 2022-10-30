English
    Rishi Sunak’s morning routine comprises these workouts, foods

    Rishi Sunak on his exercise plan, diet and ocassional indulgences.

    Curated by : Moneycontrol News
    October 30, 2022 / 01:24 PM IST

    There is lot a curiosity about the lifestyle of Britain's new leader Rishi Sunak -- the first of Indian descent to occupy the post. He is the UK's richest prime minister, reported to have a fortune larger than even King Charles.

    What is Rishi Sunak's life like on a day-to-day basis? Last year, when he was a senior UK minister, he had detailed his morning routine in a podcast interview.

    Sunaktold host Harry Stebbings of The Twenty Minute VC he woke up between 6 and 7 am depending on what workout he was supposed to do that day.

    Some days, he started with a spin session on his Peloton bike and some Britney Spears music because the instructor he followed was a huge fan of the pop star.

    Sunak also said he did high-intensity interval training three times a week.

    For diet, he said he preferred intermittent fasting on some days. On others, he ate greek yoghurt and blueberries.

    But as the day progresses, he indulges a little more, Sunak said.

    "I have a second breakfast mid-morning which is either Gail’s cinnamon bun or a pain au chocolat, or a chocolate chip muffin, so I have one chocolatey, sugary pastry at some point,” he said during the interview.

    His cheat drink is Mexican Coke, he said.

    "It’s special Coke," he explained during the interview. "It’s the only place in the world where Coke is made with cane sugar rather than high fructose corn syrup."

    On weekends, he said he and his family had a breakfast of pancakes or waffles.
    first published: Oct 30, 2022 01:24 pm
