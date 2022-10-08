Your Money

Sandwich Generation: Taking care of your kids and parents

Being a father is a challenging role. You are an unsung hero, a coach, an advisor, a leader, and the unfailing supporter of your child. Providing for your child and your parent is, in a sense, striking a balance between the past and the future, but can be achieved with foresight and discipline. This article is dedicated to all those fathers who walk this tightrope with a smile, never seeking appreciation for their efforts. You prove every day that not all heroes wear a cape. Read here.