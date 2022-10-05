Last Updated : October 05, 2022 / 07:17 AM IST
Market Buzz
Sensex, Nifty have fallen over 6% since last Dussehra, first time in 12 years
India’s benchmarks Sensex and Nifty are down over 6 percent each from Dussehra last year to date. This is the first time since 2011 that both equity indices have posted such losses. In the same period, foreign investors sold around $27.78 billion in local equities, while domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 3.17 trillion. Read more here.
Watch Out
Big Story
Jio announces beta trial services of True 5G in four cities
Jio True 5G service will first be available as part of a beta trial in four cities, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Varanasi, starting Dussehra. Jio True 5G is expected to become the world’s most advanced 5G service, offering users unlimited 5G data with up to 1Gbps+ speeds. Reliance Jio also announced that the beta trial service for other cities will be announced progressively as cities keep getting ready. Read here for more details.
Your Money
Investing overseas? Keep these tax rules in mind
Diversification of your investment portfolio across asset classes is always a good idea, especially in volatile times like the current situation the global and Indian markets are facing today. In fact, you can spread out your risks not only in terms of asset classes but also across geographies, as many affluent Indians are increasingly doing. While it can be a rewarding experience for your portfolio, you should take the plunge only after doing your homework on overseas investments. Understand overseas tax rules here.
Edtech Startup Tales
Why the same topper’s face appears on multiple coaching centre ads
From straightforward pitches, to offers of cash and cars, and even blackmail, coaching centres caught in the vortex of intense rivalry are trying every trick to lure the brightest students so that they can leverage the association with the toppers later. Read here.
Tech Tattle
Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro pre-orders to open in India from October 6
The Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro pre-orders in India will begin on October 6 at 9:30 pm (IST). According to leaks, the Pixel 7 price will be set at $599 (Roughly Rs 48,500), while the Pixel 7 Pro will start from $899 (Roughly Rs 72,800). Expected specs and camera features here.
Tail Piece
Anand Mahindra on why 90% of all startups fail
Risk management and one-off circumstances are to blame for the failure of many startups, Mahindra tweeted this afternoon, adding that despite these troubles, many struggling startups have viable business models and “good tech” on their side. Read here.
