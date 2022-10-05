Market Buzz

Sensex, Nifty have fallen over 6% since last Dussehra, first time in 12 years

India’s benchmarks Sensex and Nifty are down over 6 percent each from Dussehra last year to date. This is the first time since 2011 that both equity indices have posted such losses. In the same period, foreign investors sold around $27.78 billion in local equities, while domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 3.17 trillion. Read more here.