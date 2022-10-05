English
    Last Updated : October 05, 2022 / 07:17 AM IST

    • Market Buzz

      Sensex, Nifty have fallen over 6% since last Dussehra, first time in 12 years

      India’s benchmarks Sensex and Nifty are down over 6 percent each from Dussehra last year to date. This is the first time since 2011 that both equity indices have posted such losses. In the same period, foreign investors sold around $27.78 billion in local equities, while domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 3.17 trillion. Read more here.

    • Watch Out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today
      Dussehra festival
      EAM S Jaishankar to visit New Zealand & Australia
      OPEC+ meeting
      PM Modi to inaugurate AIIMS-Bilaspur
      Telangana CM to declare name of his national party
      Microsoft to discontinue Swiftkey on iOS
      Tomorrow
      LIC 'Multicap' mutual fund to open
      Sonia Gandhi to participate in Bharat Jodo Yatra in Mysuru
      JEE-Mains exam manipulation: Russian national sent to CBI custody till tomorrow
      Team India to depart for Australia for preparatory camp ahead of T20WC

      Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro pre-orders to open in India

    • Big Story

      Jio announces beta trial services of True 5G in four cities

      Jio True 5G service will first be available as part of a beta trial in four cities, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Varanasi, starting Dussehra. Jio True 5G is expected to become the world’s most advanced 5G service, offering users unlimited 5G data with up to 1Gbps+ speeds. Reliance Jio also announced that the beta trial service for other cities will be announced progressively as cities keep getting ready. Read here for more details.

    • Your Money

      Investing overseas? Keep these tax rules in mind

      Diversification of your investment portfolio across asset classes is always a good idea, especially in volatile times like the current situation the global and Indian markets are facing today. In fact, you can spread out your risks not only in terms of asset classes but also across geographies, as many affluent Indians are increasingly doing. While it can be a rewarding experience for your portfolio, you should take the plunge only after doing your homework on overseas investments. Understand overseas tax rules here.

    • Edtech Startup Tales

      Why the same topper’s face appears on multiple coaching centre ads

      From straightforward pitches, to offers of cash and cars, and even blackmail, coaching centres caught in the vortex of intense rivalry are trying every trick to lure the brightest students so that they can leverage the association with the toppers later. Read here.

    • Tech Tattle

      Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro pre-orders to open in India from October 6

      The Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro pre-orders in India will begin on October 6 at 9:30 pm (IST). According to leaks, the Pixel 7 price will be set at $599 (Roughly Rs 48,500), while the Pixel 7 Pro will start from $899 (Roughly Rs 72,800). Expected specs and camera features here.

    • Tail Piece

      Anand Mahindra on why 90% of all startups fail

      Risk management and one-off circumstances are to blame for the failure of many startups, Mahindra tweeted this afternoon, adding that despite these troubles, many struggling startups have viable business models and “good tech” on their side. Read here.

