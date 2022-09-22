English
    Last Updated : September 22, 2022 / 06:17 AM IST

    • Market Buzz

      Bank Nifty outperforms with 25% gain

      Banking stocks have been on fire over the past three months, driving the gains of the broader market, and have been second only to fast-moving consumer goods stocks in terms of gains. For perspective, the Nifty Bank has surged 25 percent, while the broader Nifty 50 gained 14 percent in this period. Other sectoral indices have underperformed, with gains not more than 20 percent and some such as information technology showing a drop of 1 percent. Read more here.

    • Watch out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today
      Punjab government to take the floor test in special Assembly session
      Rupee Co-operative Bank not to conduct banking operations from today
      Gyanvapi case hearing
      Batla encounter case: Delhi HC to hear two convicts’ plea
      OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition launch in India
      Realme Narzo 50i Prime sales to begin
      Tomorrow
      India-Bhutan border gates in Assam to reopen
      National Cinema Day celebrations

      UGC NET phase 3 exams

    • Big Story

      Cabinet approves second tranche of PLI scheme for solar PV modules; Rs 19,500 crore allocated

      The Union Cabinet on September 21 approved the second tranche of the performance-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for the development of solar PV modules, with an outlay of Rs 19,500 crore. The PLI for the "National Programme on High-Efficiency Solar PV Modules" is aimed at achieving a manufacturing capacity of "Giga Watt (GW)-scale in high-efficiency solar PV modules", Union Minister Anurag Thakur said in a press briefing following the Cabinet meeting. Read here to know more.

    • Your Money

      Missed declaring your health condition while buying an insurance policy? Here’s what you can do

      A health insurance policy is meant to pay for treatment of illnesses that you might contract in future, as well as accidents. But what if you failed to disclose pe-existing ailments ― deliberately or otherwise ― here's what you can do. Read more here.

    • Health

      Pharma-Doctor Nexus Part I: Why rules, Code for doctors, drugmakers have failed to curb unethical practices

      Much before the DOLO-650 controversy shocked the general public with astounding claims of Rs 1,000 crore freebies distributed to doctors, an expose had tried to uncover the murky world of nexus between pharma firms and doctors. Read here.

    • Tech Tattle

      Google Pixel Buds Pro Review

      Google recently unveiled its most premium set of true wireless earbuds in the form of the Pixel Buds Pro. Has Google finally delivered on the promise of good true wireless earbuds? Find out here.

    • Tail Piece

      Wipro fires 300 employees found moonlighting with rival company

      Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji on Wednesday said the company had found 300 of its employees worked with one of its competitors at the same time, and added that action was taken in such cases by terminating their services. Read more here.

