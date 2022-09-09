Tech Tattle

iPhone 14 vs iPhone 13: What are the differences in pricing and specifications?

Apple recently launched four new iPhone 14 models at its recent ‘Far Out’ event. The iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max have been officially unveiled in several countries including India. However, in the aftermath of the launch of the iPhone 14 series, the prices of the iPhone 13 have dropped in India. So let’s compare the vanilla model of the iPhone 14 to the iPhone 13 and see how much has changed.