Central Vista Project inauguration: PM unveils statue of Netaji Bose, inaugurates 'Kartavya Path'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday unveiled a 28-ft-tall statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate (Image:ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 8 inaugurated the newly-renamed Kartavya Path, the central avenue stretching from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate along with the Central Vista lawns covering almost 101 acres.

PM Narendra Modi also unveiled the statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose beneath the canopy near India Gate. The 28 ft granite statute is crafted by sculptor Arun Yogiraj. The black granite statue has been carved from a monolithic block of granite weighing 280 metric tonne. It is part of the Centre's Rs 13,450-crore Central Vista project.

PM Modi also visited the exhibition on the revamped Central Vista Avenue.

The revamped stretch that has been renovated under the country’s ambitious Central Vista Redevelopment project will have red granite walkways, refurbished canals, state-wise food stalls, new amenity blocks and vending kiosks.

According to the government, the name change symbolises a shift from erstwhile Rajpath being an icon of power to Kartavya Path being an example of public ownership and empowerment. The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) approved the name change of Rajpath to Kartavya Path at a special meeting held on September 7. It has replaced the erstwhile Rajpath signages with new signboards of 'Kartavya Path'.

Council members were quoted as saying on September 7 that the earlier name was a symbol of the country’s colonial legacy. While Queensway was replaced with Janpath after Independence, Kingsway continued to be known as Rajpath. This was a loose translation of the word in Hindi. it was designed on the lines of Kingsway in London. They said that the name Kartavya Path is in line with the directive principle of state policy where inspiration has been drawn from the freedom movement, respect for the constitution, the national flat and duty towards others.

Shapoorji Pallonji and Company Limited has executed the redevelopment of the entire stretch from Vijay Chowk to India Gate. The project was tendered at Rs 477 crore. The redevelopment project of the Central Vista -- the nation's power corridor -- envisages a new triangular Parliament building, a common central secretariat, revamping the three-km Rajpath, a new prime minister's residence and office, and a new vice-president's enclave.

The CPWD has set up five vending zones where 40 vendors each will be allowed and two blocks near the India Gate with eight shops each. Some states have shown their interest to set up their food stalls.

The redevelopment of the Central Vista Avenue which is a part of the Central Vista redevelopment project, was undertaken because the area lacked basic amenities like public toilets, drinking water, street furniture and adequate parking space. There was inadequate signage and haphazard parking. The redeveloped area also includes features such as solid waste management, storm water management, rainwater harvesting, water conservation and energy efficient lighting systems.

According to the ministry of housing and urban affairs, over 400 benches, 150 dustbins and more than 650 new signages have been installed on the entire stretch. One hundred and one acres of lawns have been replanted with different species of grass, appropriate to their location. Proper slopes and drain channels have been integrated to minimise damage caused by the stagnation of water.

Kartavya Path will have new pedestrian underpasses, improved parking spaces, new exhibition panels and upgraded night. As much as 19 acres of total canal area have been revamped. They have been fitted with infrastructure such as aerators. There are 16 bridges on the entire stretch. Boating will be allowed in two canals -- one near Krishi Bhawan and another around Vanijya Bhawan.

Considered to be the most popular public space in the city, the redeveloped stretch has red granite walkways spreading around 1.1 lakh square metre with greenery all around, more than 133 light poles along the Rajpath, 4,087 trees, 114 modern signages and stepped gardens

Most estimates put the cost of the entire project at around Rs 20,000 crore.

According to details shared by the ministry of housing and urban affairs, along the Rajpath, the area spreading 3.90 lakh square metre has been developed with greenery all around. Also, the new red granite walkways spreading 15.5 km have been created, replacing bajri sand that lined the ground earlier.

101 acres of lawns have been replanted with different species of grass, appropriate to their location. Proper slopes and drain channels have been integrated to minimise damage caused by the stagnation of water. Original Jamun trees have been preserved. All existing trees have been surveyed and catalogued.

The project adds new public amenities. Eight amenity blocks with toilets, vending kiosks, and drinking water fountains have been added at eight distinct locations along the Avenue. A total of 64 female toilets, 32 male toilets, and 10 accessible toilets have been added.

Four new pedestrian underpasses have been built at busy junctions to segregate vehicular traffic from pedestrian movement, making the street safe to cross. All amenity blocks and underpasses have ramps with railings at suitable heights for safe use by children and the specially-abled.

Parking space for 1,125 vehicles have been created in the entire stretch. A parking space for 35 buses have been created near the India Gate.

Seventy-four historic light poles and all chain links have been restored. Over 900 new light poles have been installed. Concrete bollards have been replaced with over 1,000 white sandstone bollards to maintain the precinct's character.

