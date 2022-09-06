Last Updated : September 06, 2022 / 06:15 AM IST
Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.
Market Buzz
Technical View | Nifty forms bullish candle, sharp uptrend likely on a decisive close above 17,700
The Nifty ended higher despite nervousness among global counterparts as all sectors participated in the run, with banking & financial services and metal emerging as top gainers on September 5. The index closed 126 points higher at 17,666 and formed a bullish candle on daily charts. The index is closing in on the crucial 17,700 mark, which if decisively surpassed can take the Nifty to 17,850 and then 18,000, with the 17,500-17,300 support area, experts said. Read more here.
Watch Out
Take a look at these key eventsToday
New Citroen C5 Aircross Facelift launch
Big Story
Monetary policy will remain watchful going forward, says Shaktikanta Das
India's monetary policy will remain watchful, nimble-footed and calibrated going forward, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das said on September 5. Read here.
Your Money
How silver ETFs can add diversity to your investment portfolio
According to mutual fund researcher ACE MF, silver ETFs launched so far manage Rs 900 crore worth of investor assets. Axis MF joined the growing list of fund houses that have launched silver ETFs this year. Here is how a silver investment can help diversify your portfolio. More details here.
IPO Watch
DreamFolks Services to debut on September 6, experts foresee healthy listing
DreamFolks Services is expected to see healthy listing gains on September 6, backed by strong IPO subscription and market leadership in the airport lounge aggregation industry supported by an asset-light and capital-efficient business model, experts have said. More details here.
Tech Tattle
Apple Event: Know about the upcoming iPhone 14 series
Apple is set to launch the next generation of iPhones this week. The iPhone 14 series is expected to debut alongside the Apple Watch Series 8 at its event on September 7 titled ‘Far Out'. While Apple hasn’t provided any details about the products launching at the event, rumours have been piling up for a while now. Read more here.
Tail Piece
Woman who lost her hands, doctors who replaced them
Anand Mahindra shared the story of Mumbai's Monika More who, after losing her hands in an accident, got a successful transplant thanks to "heroic surgeons" at Global Hospital and to donors who contributed to her surgery. More on this here.
