Technical View | Nifty forms bullish candle, sharp uptrend likely on a decisive close above 17,700

The Nifty ended higher despite nervousness among global counterparts as all sectors participated in the run, with banking & financial services and metal emerging as top gainers on September 5. The index closed 126 points higher at 17,666 and formed a bullish candle on daily charts. The index is closing in on the crucial 17,700 mark, which if decisively surpassed can take the Nifty to 17,850 and then 18,000, with the 17,500-17,300 support area, experts said.