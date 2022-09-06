English
    Last Updated : September 06, 2022 / 06:15 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Technical View | Nifty forms bullish candle, sharp uptrend likely on a decisive close above 17,700

      The Nifty ended higher despite nervousness among global counterparts as all sectors participated in the run, with banking & financial services and metal emerging as top gainers on September 5. The index closed 126 points higher at 17,666 and formed a bullish candle on daily charts. The index is closing in on the crucial 17,700 mark, which if decisively surpassed can take the Nifty to 17,850 and then 18,000, with the 17,500-17,300 support area, experts said. Read more here.

    • Watch Out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today
      Subroto Cup football tournament to begin
      Mahindra's electric XUV400 SUV to be launched
      2022 Hyundai Venue N launch in India
      Redmi A1, Redmi 11 Prime 5G to launch in India
      Huawei Mate 50 series launch
      Tomorrow
      Congress to launch ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’
      NEET-UG medical entrance results to be declared
      AAP to kickstart ‘Make India No.1’ in Hisar
      Apple event

      New Citroen C5 Aircross Facelift launch

      Close

    • Big Story

      Monetary policy will remain watchful going forward, says Shaktikanta Das

      India's monetary policy will remain watchful, nimble-footed and calibrated going forward, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das said on September 5. Read here.

    • Your Money

      How silver ETFs can add diversity to your investment portfolio

      According to mutual fund researcher ACE MF, silver ETFs launched so far manage Rs 900 crore worth of investor assets. Axis MF joined the growing list of fund houses that have launched silver ETFs this year. Here is how a silver investment can help diversify your portfolio. More details here.

    • IPO Watch

      DreamFolks Services to debut on September 6, experts foresee healthy listing

      DreamFolks Services is expected to see healthy listing gains on September 6, backed by strong IPO subscription and market leadership in the airport lounge aggregation industry supported by an asset-light and capital-efficient business model, experts have said. More details here.

    • Tech Tattle

      Apple Event: Know about the upcoming iPhone 14 series

      Apple is set to launch the next generation of iPhones this week. The iPhone 14 series is expected to debut alongside the Apple Watch Series 8 at its event on September 7 titled ‘Far Out'. While Apple hasn’t provided any details about the products launching at the event, rumours have been piling up for a while now. Read more here.

    • Tail Piece

      Woman who lost her hands, doctors who replaced them

      Anand Mahindra shared the story of Mumbai's Monika More who, after losing her hands in an accident, got a successful transplant thanks to "heroic surgeons" at Global Hospital and to donors who contributed to her surgery. More on this here.

