Apple September Event: Everything you need to know about the upcoming iPhone 14 series

Apple is set to launch the next generation of iPhones this week. The iPhone 14 series is expected to debut alongside the Apple Watch Series 8 at its event on September 7 titled ‘Far Out'. While Apple hasn’t provided any details about the products launching at the event, rumours have been piling up for a while now.

Headlining the event will be Apple’s new iPhones. The iPhone 14 series is expected to feature four new entrants including the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. However, there are rumours that Apple will replace the ‘Max’ naming for the ‘Plus’ moniker.

Additionally, the new A16 Bionic chip is expected to be exclusive to the two iPhone 14 Pro models. The vanilla iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max are expected to use the A15 Bionic chip or a slightly modified version of it as opposed to the new A16 chipset. The iPhone 14 Pro models are also expected to feature a new notch, ditching the old wide one for a new dual cutout design for the selfie camera and Face ID hardware.

Pictures of the new notch were spotted on the Macrumors forum, showing it in action. The iPhone 14 Pro variants could also get a new camera, now going up to 48 megapixels, which should enable 8K video recording. The phones will also get an LTPO OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The iPhone 14 series will also run iOS 16.

Apple is also planning on ditching the iPhone mini in place of the iPhone 14 Max. The iPhone 14 Max will be a larger version of the vanilla iPhone 14 and is expected to feature a 6.7-inch screen size. The iPhone 14 series will also support wireless charging and Apple’s proprietary fast charging. All four iPhone 14 models will also come with a new autofocus front camera.

This year’s iPhone models are also expected to feature an Always-on display feature, a common Android feature that has eluded past iPhones. The iPhone 14 and 14 Max will likely get a minor update to the dual-camera system but it is unlikely to be as monumental as the ‘Pro’ models. Lastly, the non-Pro iPhone 14 models may get a standard 60Hz OLED screen.

Pricing of the new iPhone models has also been leaked. TrendForce expects the base vanilla iPhone 14 model to be priced at $749 (Approximately Rs 59,000), while the iPhone 14 Max will start from `$849 Approximately Rs 67,000). The iPhone 14 Pro will cost $1,049 (Approximately Rs 83,000) and the Pro Max will be priced at $1,149 (Approximately Rs 91,000).

However, well-known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo foresees a 15 percent increase in prices. He expects the base model to retail for $799 (Approximately Rs 63,000), $899 (Rs 71,000) for the iPhone 14 Max, and the Pro models will cost $1,099 (Approximately Rs 87,000) and $1,199 (Rs 95,000).

The Apple Watch Series 8 is also expected to debut alongside the new iPhones. The new smartwatches will include the Apple Watch 8 and Watch 8 Pro. The Apple Watch 8 Pro is expected to feature a larger display, rugged titanium body, a new body temperature sensor, and shatter-resistant glass. Apple might also unveil a new iPad Pro model with the M2 chip at the event.