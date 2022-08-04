Your Money

MC Explains: How much can you withdraw from NPS?

Under NPS, you can open two accounts – Tier-I and Tier-II. The latter is a savings account that is to be opened voluntarily and there are no restrictions on withdrawal. It’s Tier-I (main, retirement account) withdrawal rules that you need to be aware of. You can make partial withdrawals from this account before retirement, subject to some restrictions. Read more here.