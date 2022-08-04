English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Last Updated : August 04, 2022 / 06:14 AM IST

    • Market Buzz

      Indian markets outpace most global counterparts in July, aided by multiple factors

      Indian equity markets outpaced most global markets other than the Nasdaq in July, buoyed by declining commodity prices, expectations of a normal monsoon, and the return of foreign investors. Expectations that central banks globally would adopt a softer policy stance after raising interest rates to cool inflation also helped. Read here.

    • Watch Out

      Take a look at these key events


      Today
      Second day of RBI MPC meet
      Patra Chawl Case: Sanjay Raut's ED custody ends
      Varanasi: Shringar Gauri case hearing
      Bharat Electronics to consider bonus issue
      CWG 2022: India schedule: Badminton-Treesa Jolly (Women’s Doubles), Gayatri Gopichand (Women’s Doubles);
      Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (Men’s Doubles), Chirag Shetty (Men’s Doubles); Men's Hockey- India vs Wales
      Q1 Earnings scheduled: Adani Enterprises, Berger Paint, BHEL, Britannia, Bluestar, Dabur, Dalmia Bharat, Edelwiess, GAIL, HCC, LIC Housing Finance, Manappuram, NDTV
      Overseas Earnings: Alibaba 2Q
      Australia Balance of Trade (June), UK Interest Rate decision, Canada Balance of Trade (June), US Balance of Trade (June), Jobless Claims (July)
      Tomorrow
      RBI MPC decision
      Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav: Free entry to all national monuments
      ED custody of Partha Chatterjee, Arpita Mukherjee to end
      MHT CET 2022 to start
      Nothing Phone (1) sale to start
      US jobs report (July)

      Q1 Earnings: Alkem, Daichi, Fortis, Nykaa, Paytm, Pfizer, Raymond, Titan, UCO Bank

    • Big Story

      Uber exits Zomato, sells entire 7.78% stake

      Cab aggregator Uber on August 3 offloaded its entire 7.78 percent stake in Zomato, marking its exit from the Indian food delivery giant. The company sold a total of 61,21,99,100 shares for Rs 50.44 a piece via a block deal, as per the data shared by BSE. A day before selling its 7.8 percent stake in the company, Uber said in its earnings announcement that it had booked an unrealised gain (loss) of $707 million in the first half of 2022 on account of its Zomato holdings. Read more here.

    • Your Money

      MC Explains: How much can you withdraw from NPS?

      Under NPS, you can open two accounts – Tier-I and Tier-II. The latter is a savings account that is to be opened voluntarily and there are no restrictions on withdrawal. It’s Tier-I (main, retirement account) withdrawal rules that you need to be aware of. You can make partial withdrawals from this account before retirement, subject to some restrictions. Read more here.

    • Automobile

      The ten top-selling cars of July 2022

      The Tata Nexon continues to hold on to its fourth position in the top-10 four-wheeler sales chart while Maruti Suzuki continues to dominate the top 3 positions. Hyundai seems to have done okay for itself and there is a surprising new entry in the form of the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso. More here.

    • Tech Tattle

      OnePlus 10T with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC launched in India

      The OnePlus 10T 5G has officially launched in India and around the globe. The OnePlus 10T is the second smartphone in India to feature the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, following the arrival of the iQOO 9T. Know top specs, features, price, and everything else to know.

    • Tail Piece

      BTech student bags Rs 50 lakh job from Microsoft. He rejected offers from Amazon, Cognizant

      A BTech student from Haryana accepted a Rs 50 lakh job offer from Microsoft after rejecting other lucrative offers from Amazon, Optum and Cognizant. Sharing his reasons for choosing Microsoft, Rakheja said that he heard the work culture there is amazing and the work they do is impactful. Read here.

