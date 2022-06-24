Market Buzz

Nifty back above 15,500, Sensex up 443 points; auto stocks shine

The Indian benchmarks recouped most of the previous session losses and ended on a positive note in a highly volatile session on June 23 with the Nifty comfortably finishing above 15,500. At close, the Sensex was up 443.19 points or 0.86% at 52,265.72, and the Nifty was up 143.40 points or 0.93% at 15,556.70. After a flat start, the market gained upside momentum as the day progressed. However, selling in the afternoon session erased the intraday losses, but buying in auto, information technology, pharma, and realty names helped the market to close in the green. Read here to know more