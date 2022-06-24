Last Updated : June 24, 2022 / 06:12 AM IST
Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.
Market Buzz
Nifty back above 15,500, Sensex up 443 points; auto stocks shine
The Indian benchmarks recouped most of the previous session losses and ended on a positive note in a highly volatile session on June 23 with the Nifty comfortably finishing above 15,500. At close, the Sensex was up 443.19 points or 0.86% at 52,265.72, and the Nifty was up 143.40 points or 0.93% at 15,556.70. After a flat start, the market gained upside momentum as the day progressed. However, selling in the afternoon session erased the intraday losses, but buying in auto, information technology, pharma, and realty names helped the market to close in the green. Read here to know more
Watch out
Take a look at these key eventsToday
Telangana Inter 1st, 2nd Year results
Big Story
Accenture Q3 revenue growth at $16.2 billion beats estimates
US-based Accenture announced its results for Q3FY22 on June 23. The results beat revenue expectations for the quarter ending May 31. The company reported revenues of $16.2 billion, up 22% year-on-year (YoY). The IT major’s operating income was up 23% at $2.6 billion, and operating margin was 16.1%. Read here to know more
Your Money
Explained: How tokenisation will make your credit and debit cards safer
Come July 1, online shopping using your credit and debit cards will become safer. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has directed payment aggregators, wallets and online merchants not to store any sensitive card related customer information, including full card details. The 16-digit card numbers will get replaced with a ‘token’. The only way that you can conveniently make a card payment repeatedly is through a new process called ‘tokenisation’. Read more here.
Automobile
'EV fires will happen': Ola CEO after Tata Nexon EV catches fire in Maharashtra
Amid the backlash that Ola has been receiving over the recent electric scooter fire incidents, CEO Bhavish Aggarwal on Thursday claimed that electric vehicles (EV) catching fire is a global phenomenon and that it happens in vehicles made by international companies as well. Taking to Twitter, Aggarwal shared a clip of a Tata Nexon EV which caught fire in Mumbai's suburban Vasai. "EV fires will happen. Happens in all global products too. EV fires are much less frequent than ICE fires," he tweeted. And, Bhavish Aggarwal's comment raised concerns among Twitter users. Read here.
Tech Tattle
OnePlus Nord 2T launch date in India revealed along with pricing details
OnePlus is expected to launch a new Nord smartphone in India soon. The OnePlus Nord 2T is rumoured to make its debut in Indian markets as early as next week. Read about the expected specifications here.
Startup Tales
Poaching and coaching in Kota: Race for $500 million education hub heats up
As the pandemic recedes, competition between education companies in Kota is a lot more fierce than among the students as edtech startups look to hire teachers for their offline enterprises. Read more here.
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.