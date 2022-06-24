English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Last Updated : June 24, 2022 / 06:12 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Nifty back above 15,500, Sensex up 443 points; auto stocks shine

      The Indian benchmarks recouped most of the previous session losses and ended on a positive note in a highly volatile session on June 23 with the Nifty comfortably finishing above 15,500. At close, the Sensex was up 443.19 points or 0.86% at 52,265.72, and the Nifty was up 143.40 points or 0.93% at 15,556.70. After a flat start, the market gained upside momentum as the day progressed. However, selling in the afternoon session erased the intraday losses, but buying in auto, information technology, pharma, and realty names helped the market to close in the green. Read here to know more

    • Watch out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today
      Zomato board to meet to discuss Blinkit acquisition
      BJP-led NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu likely to file her nomination
      Registration for first batch of Agniveers to begin
      Tomorrow
      Indian Navy Agnipath recruitment notification

      Telangana Inter 1st, 2nd Year results

      Close

    • Big Story

      Accenture Q3 revenue growth at $16.2 billion beats estimates

      US-based Accenture announced its results for Q3FY22 on June 23. The results beat revenue expectations for the quarter ending May 31. The company reported revenues of $16.2 billion, up 22% year-on-year (YoY). The IT major’s operating income was up 23% at $2.6 billion, and operating margin was 16.1%. Read here to know more

    • Your Money

      Explained: How tokenisation will make your credit and debit cards safer

      Come July 1, online shopping using your credit and debit cards will become safer. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has directed payment aggregators, wallets and online merchants not to store any sensitive card related customer information, including full card details. The 16-digit card numbers will get replaced with a ‘token’. The only way that you can conveniently make a card payment repeatedly is through a new process called ‘tokenisation’. Read more here.

    • Automobile

      'EV fires will happen': Ola CEO after Tata Nexon EV catches fire in Maharashtra

      Amid the backlash that Ola has been receiving over the recent electric scooter fire incidents, CEO Bhavish Aggarwal on Thursday claimed that electric vehicles (EV) catching fire is a global phenomenon and that it happens in vehicles made by international companies as well. Taking to Twitter, Aggarwal shared a clip of a Tata Nexon EV which caught fire in Mumbai's suburban Vasai. "EV fires will happen. Happens in all global products too. EV fires are much less frequent than ICE fires," he tweeted. And, Bhavish Aggarwal's comment raised concerns among Twitter users. Read here.

    • Tech Tattle

      OnePlus Nord 2T launch date in India revealed along with pricing details

      OnePlus is expected to launch a new Nord smartphone in India soon. The OnePlus Nord 2T is rumoured to make its debut in Indian markets as early as next week. Read about the expected specifications here.

    • Startup Tales

      Poaching and coaching in Kota: Race for $500 million education hub heats up

      As the pandemic recedes, competition between education companies in Kota is a lot more fierce than among the students as edtech startups look to hire teachers for their offline enterprises. Read more here.

    tags #Accenture #edtech #Edtech Startups #Essential 7 #MC essentials #Moneycontrol #Moneycontrol Daily #OnePlus Nord 2T #stock markets #Tata Nexon EV

    Must Listen

    The Evolution and Future of India's Digital Payments Industry

    The Evolution and Future of India's Digital Payments Industry

    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.