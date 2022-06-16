English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Watch the manufacturing industry step into the digital age. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Last Updated : June 16, 2022 / 06:09 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Rate Rise

      US Federal Reserve raises interest rate by 75 bps; biggest hike since 1994

      The US Federal Reserve on June 15 announced a three-quarter of a percentage point or a 75 bps hike in its target interest rate, in what is being seen as a move to curb the spiralling inflation. Know here.

    • Watch out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today:
      PM Modi to chair first 'National Conference of Chief Secretaries' in Dharamshala
      India to host key summit of Asean foreign ministers
      Elon Musk to speak with Twitter workers in virtual meeting
      Hyundai Venue Facelift to be launched
      Xiaomi Poco C40 to be launched
      Tomorrow:
      Yes Bank-DHFL case accused Sanjay Chhabria in custody of ED till tomorrow
      Zomato board likely to clear a proposal to acquire quick commerce startup Blinkit

      Tamil Nadu state board class 10 results

      Close

    • Big Story

      5G spectrum auction gets Cabinet greenlight

      India’s cabinet has approved a proposal to auction high speed fifth generation, or 5G, telecom spectrum for 20 years starting July 26. Read here to know more

    • Your Money

      Passive ELSS Funds: What new can they offer?

      Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has announced that fund houses can now launch index-based tax-saving ELSS funds. Till now, all Equity-Linked Savings Scheme (ELSS) funds in India have been active ones where fund managers decide the fund’s portfolio. Let’s see how existing ‘active’ ELSS fund portfolios are managed, and what it tells about the future of passive ELSS funds. Read here.

    • Tech Tattle

      Nothing Phone (1) design, camera set up officially revealed

      London-based technology company Nothing teases details ahead of the July 12 launch of the Nothing Phone (1). Details on the camera setup and other specs here.

    • Crypto meltdown

      Bitcoin falls to fresh 18-month low

      Bitcoin tumbled on June 15 to a new 18-month low, dragging smaller tokens down with it and deepening a market meltdown sparked by crypto lender Celsius this week freezing customer withdrawals. The world's largest cryptocurrency fell as much as 7.8% to $20,289, its lowest since December 2020. It has lost around 28% since Friday and more than half of its value this year. It has slumped about 70% from its record high of $69,000 in November. Read more here.

    • Tailpiece

      The world's tiniest remote-controlled robot is here

      Engineers at US's Northwestern University built was a half millimeter-wide remote-controlled robot. At a first glance, it could be misconstrued as a spider or a tiny crab. Get details here.

    tags #5G Spectrum #bitcoin #crypto currencies #elss funds #Essential 7 #MC essentials #Moneycontrol #Moneycontrol Daily #Mutual Funds #Nothing Phone (1) #small-cap funds

    Must Listen

    Policy Talk | Startups need to define their vision as an industry

    Policy Talk | Startups need to define their vision as an industry

    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.