Last Updated : June 16, 2022 / 06:09 AM IST
Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.
Rate Rise
US Federal Reserve raises interest rate by 75 bps; biggest hike since 1994
The US Federal Reserve on June 15 announced a three-quarter of a percentage point or a 75 bps hike in its target interest rate, in what is being seen as a move to curb the spiralling inflation. Know here.
Watch out
Take a look at these key eventsToday:
Tamil Nadu state board class 10 results
Big Story
5G spectrum auction gets Cabinet greenlight
India’s cabinet has approved a proposal to auction high speed fifth generation, or 5G, telecom spectrum for 20 years starting July 26. Read here to know more
Your Money
Passive ELSS Funds: What new can they offer?
Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has announced that fund houses can now launch index-based tax-saving ELSS funds. Till now, all Equity-Linked Savings Scheme (ELSS) funds in India have been active ones where fund managers decide the fund’s portfolio. Let’s see how existing ‘active’ ELSS fund portfolios are managed, and what it tells about the future of passive ELSS funds. Read here.
Tech Tattle
Nothing Phone (1) design, camera set up officially revealed
London-based technology company Nothing teases details ahead of the July 12 launch of the Nothing Phone (1). Details on the camera setup and other specs here.
Crypto meltdown
Bitcoin falls to fresh 18-month low
Bitcoin tumbled on June 15 to a new 18-month low, dragging smaller tokens down with it and deepening a market meltdown sparked by crypto lender Celsius this week freezing customer withdrawals. The world's largest cryptocurrency fell as much as 7.8% to $20,289, its lowest since December 2020. It has lost around 28% since Friday and more than half of its value this year. It has slumped about 70% from its record high of $69,000 in November. Read more here.
Tailpiece
The world's tiniest remote-controlled robot is here
Engineers at US's Northwestern University built was a half millimeter-wide remote-controlled robot. At a first glance, it could be misconstrued as a spider or a tiny crab. Get details here.
