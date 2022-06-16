Crypto meltdown

Bitcoin falls to fresh 18-month low

Bitcoin tumbled on June 15 to a new 18-month low, dragging smaller tokens down with it and deepening a market meltdown sparked by crypto lender Celsius this week freezing customer withdrawals. The world's largest cryptocurrency fell as much as 7.8% to $20,289, its lowest since December 2020. It has lost around 28% since Friday and more than half of its value this year. It has slumped about 70% from its record high of $69,000 in November. Read more here.