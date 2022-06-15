English
    Nothing Phone (1) design officially revealed, dual camera setup confirmed

    The Nothing Phone 1 will be launched in India and globally on July 12

    Moneycontrol News
    June 15, 2022 / 02:01 PM IST

    The Nothing Phone (1) will make its India and global debut on July 12 but the London-based technology company has been teasing details ahead of the launch.

    In the latest teaser, the Nothing Phone (1) design has been revealed in all its glory. While Nothing already confirmed that its first smartphone would feature a transparent back, the new teaser offers a detailed look at the back panel.

    The Nothing Phone (1) will support wireless charging as the wireless charging coil is the only component visible on the phone’s see-through back panel. The Nothing logo is to the bottom left corner and a dual-camera setup on the top.

    We can also see a light-up strip around the two cameras and the charging coil. We also know that the Nothing Phone (1) will feature a metal frame. Nothing touts the phone (1) design as “Designed with intention. Full of warmth. And joy”. The company also mentions that the phone is made with consciously chosen materials.

    Nothing Phone 1 expected specs  

    The Nothing Phone (1) is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset. The phone will run on Android with Nothing’s custom OS on top. The device is also touted to feature 45W charging support and will also support wireless charging. The Nothing Phone (1) will also pack a 4,500 mAh battery.

    The Nothing Phone (1) will have a dual-camera setup on the back with a 50 MP primary sensor with OIS at the helm. The handset is also expected to feature an OLED display with a high refresh rate.
    Tags: #Nothing #Qualcomm Snapdragon #smartphones
    first published: Jun 15, 2022 02:01 pm
