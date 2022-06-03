Big Story

OPEC+ agrees on bigger oil-production hikes for coming months

OPEC+ will increase the size of its oil-supply hikes by about 50 percent, bowing to months of pressure from major consumers including the US to help ease the pain of high energy prices. Ministers agreed on Thursday that the group should add 648,000 barrels a day of oil to the market in July and August, up from 432,000 barrels a day in recent months. Read here.