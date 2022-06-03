Last Updated : June 03, 2022 / 06:12 AM IST
Market Buzz
Market gains on weekly expiry day
Though global cues were not encouraging earlier in the day with the US markets ending with losses on June 1 and Asian peers sliding in the morning on recession fears amid rising inflation, the Indian indices gained confidence from the fall in energy prices as crude dropped from $120 a barrel to $113. Read here to know more
Watch out
Take a look at these key eventsToday:
External affairs minister to visit Czech Republic
Big Story
OPEC+ agrees on bigger oil-production hikes for coming months
OPEC+ will increase the size of its oil-supply hikes by about 50 percent, bowing to months of pressure from major consumers including the US to help ease the pain of high energy prices. Ministers agreed on Thursday that the group should add 648,000 barrels a day of oil to the market in July and August, up from 432,000 barrels a day in recent months. Read here.
Your Money
Can one portfolio help you reach multiple goals?
What should you do when you have multiple financial goals? Should you invest for each of them via separate buckets (portfolios) or have just one common portfolio to serve them all? Read more here.
Automobile
BMW i4 vs Kia EV6: Which EV should you pick?
Kia EV6 and BMW i4 electric sedan - two very capable cars with very different badge appeal. With both of them so closely priced, it’s time to take a look at how the two stack up. Read here.
Tech Tattle
Oppo K series 5G smartphone to be launched in India next week
Oppo will launch a new smartphone series in India soon. While all eyes are on the upcoming Reno 8 series, the company is bringing new K series devices to India ahead of the Oppo Reno 8 launch in the country. Read all about this here.
Tailpiece
Starbucks cup size: The scam that wasn’t
Earlier this week, old rumours about Starbucks scamming its customers by serving the same amount of coffee in cups of different sizes were revived, thanks to a resurfaced video. Read on.
