Last Updated : May 05, 2022 / 06:20 AM IST
Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.
Market Buzz
Wall Street closes with sharp gains after Fed's interest rate hike
US stocks ended sharply higher on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve delivered a widely expected interest-rate hike, and the S&P 500 recorded its biggest one-day percentage gain in nearly two years. More here
Watch out
Take a look at these key eventsToday:
Yogi Adityanath to visit Ayodhya
Big Story
RBI hikes repo rate by 40bps to 4.40%, CRR by 50bps, cites inflation worries
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das announced a 40-basis-point hike in the key lending rate and raised the cash reserve ratio (CRR) by 50 basis points in an unscheduled announcement on May 4. The move surprised markets pushing Benchmark Sensex down by 1474 points in the intra-day trade and pushing the yield on India's benchmark 10-year bond to 7.38 per cent. More here
Coronavirus Check
Pfizer opens $20-million global drug development centre at IIT-Madras
Pharma giant Pfizer on May 4 inaugurated a global drug development centre at IIT-Madras Research Park in Chennai that will bring research and development (R&D) capabilities of the company under one roof. More here
Tech Tattle
Vivo T1 Pro 5G, Vivo T1 44W launched in India
The Vivo T1 Pro 5G and Vivo T1 44W have officially been unveiled in India. The new additions to the Vivo T1 series follow the launch of the Vivo T1 5G. The Vivo T1 44W and Vivo T1 Pro 5G come with Snapdragon chips, AMOLED displays, and sizeable batteries. More here
Auto
Apple hires 31-year Ford veteran Desi Ujkashevic to ramp up electric-car work
Apple Inc. has recruited a longtime Ford Motor Co. executive who helped lead safety efforts and vehicle engineering, a sign the iPhone maker is again ramping up development of an electric car. More here
Tailpiece
'I run to win': 100-year-old wins 100-metre race, creates world record
A 100-year-old from the UK created a world record after winning a 100-metre race for centenarians. More here
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.