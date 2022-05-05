Big Story

RBI hikes repo rate by 40bps to 4.40%, CRR by 50bps, cites inflation worries

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das announced a 40-basis-point hike in the key lending rate and raised the cash reserve ratio (CRR) by 50 basis points in an unscheduled announcement on May 4. The move surprised markets pushing Benchmark Sensex down by 1474 points in the intra-day trade and pushing the yield on India's benchmark 10-year bond to 7.38 per cent.