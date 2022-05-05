English
    Last Updated : May 05, 2022 / 06:20 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Wall Street closes with sharp gains after Fed's interest rate hike

      US stocks ended sharply higher on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve delivered a widely expected interest-rate hike, and the S&P 500 recorded its biggest one-day percentage gain in nearly two years. More here

    • Watch out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today:
      JP Nadda to attend Telangana BJP meet
      Congress rally in Shimla
      Prashant Kishor may announce political plans
      Trinamool’s mega public outreach drive begins
      Bank of England set for 4th straight rate hike to fight inflation
      Tomorrow:
      Heatwave to commence in northwest India
      Coal ministry to hold investor's meet in Mumbai
      EV Expo to being in Bengaluru

      Yogi Adityanath to visit Ayodhya

      Close

    • Big Story

      RBI hikes repo rate by 40bps to 4.40%, CRR by 50bps, cites inflation worries

      Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das announced a 40-basis-point hike in the key lending rate and raised the cash reserve ratio (CRR) by 50 basis points in an unscheduled announcement on May 4. The move surprised markets pushing Benchmark Sensex down by 1474 points in the intra-day trade and pushing the yield on India's benchmark 10-year bond to 7.38 per cent. More here

    • Coronavirus Check

      Pfizer opens $20-million global drug development centre at IIT-Madras

      Pharma giant Pfizer on May 4 inaugurated a global drug development centre at IIT-Madras Research Park in Chennai that will bring research and development (R&D) capabilities of the company under one roof. More here

    • Tech Tattle

      Vivo T1 Pro 5G, Vivo T1 44W launched in India

      The Vivo T1 Pro 5G and Vivo T1 44W have officially been unveiled in India. The new additions to the Vivo T1 series follow the launch of the Vivo T1 5G. The Vivo T1 44W and Vivo T1 Pro 5G come with Snapdragon chips, AMOLED displays, and sizeable batteries. More here

    • Auto

      Apple hires 31-year Ford veteran Desi Ujkashevic to ramp up electric-car work

      Apple Inc. has recruited a longtime Ford Motor Co. executive who helped lead safety efforts and vehicle engineering, a sign the iPhone maker is again ramping up development of an electric car. More here

    • Tailpiece

      'I run to win': 100-year-old wins 100-metre race, creates world record

      A 100-year-old from the UK created a world record after winning a 100-metre race for centenarians. More here

