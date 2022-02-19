Tailpiece

Multi-cornered contest makes it a cliff-hanger in Punjab

The last few days ahead of the third phase of polling have further muddled up the electoral atmosphere in Punjab. With all major political parties in the state deciding to go alone, the fight for the votes has intensified. Politician-poet Kumar Vishwas has levelled scathing allegations against Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal regarding the latter’s links with Khalistani outfits. Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has issued a clarification about his alleged remarks against people from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Former Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal is harping on the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)’s Punjabi identity. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has thrown its might to woo the Hindu minority which influences the outcome in 45 seats, and on February 17, Kejriwal asked voters not waste their vote on the BJP. MORE HERE