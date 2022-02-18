IndiGo director Rakesh Gangwal resigns, says will reduce stake over 5 years

Representative image















InterGlobe Aviation, which owns India’s largest airline IndiGo, on February 18 said co-founder Rakesh Gangwal has resigned as director with immediate effect.















In a letter to the IndiGo board, Gangwal said he intends to gradually reduce his stake in InterGlobe “over the next five plus years”. Gangwal, an aviation veteran, owns 14.65 percent of InterGlobe and wife Shobha Gangwal 8.39 percent.

"While new investors should benefit from the potential future growth in the Company's share price, a gradual reduction of my stake should also allow me to benefit from some of the upside," Gangwal said in a statement.

Gangwal's resignation and his public intent to reduce stake in an airline he co-founded adds a fresh dimension to the long-running dispute with IndiGo's other co-founder Rahul Bhatia. Both have been locked in a battle over the running of the airline.

Earlier this month, IndiGo named Bhatia as managing director, a move that caught the industry by surprise because co-founders of airlines turn to professionals for operations.

Gangwal's resignation shows that the differences between the co-founders continue to simmer.

"I am concerned about the optics of reducing my holdings even though such transactions would only be undertaken when I do not have any unpublished price sensitive information (UPS). As you are aware, on an ongoing basis, the Company provides us information and some of this is UPSI," his statement added.

Gangwal also sought that no information of the firm should be shared with him which is UPSI and following his resignation as Director, "there should be no reason to share such information". He kept the doors open for himself mentioning that he may consider participating again as a board member in future.