English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING WEBINAR:Risks vs Returns in Mutual funds – What should be your pick? 21st February | 4pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    IndiGo director Rakesh Gangwal resigns, says will reduce stake over 5 years

    Gangwal, an aviation veteran, owns 14.65 percent of InterGlobe and wife Shobha Gangwal 8.39 percent.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 18, 2022 / 05:15 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image









    InterGlobe Aviation, which owns India’s largest airline IndiGo, on February 18 said co-founder Rakesh Gangwal has resigned as director with immediate effect.








    In a letter to the IndiGo board, Gangwal said he intends to gradually reduce his stake in InterGlobe “over the next five plus years”. Gangwal, an aviation veteran, owns 14.65 percent of InterGlobe and wife Shobha Gangwal 8.39 percent.

    "While new investors should benefit from the potential future growth in the Company's share price, a gradual reduction of my stake should also allow me to benefit from some of the upside," Gangwal said in a statement. 

    Gangwal's resignation and his public intent to reduce stake in an airline he co-founded adds a fresh dimension to the long-running dispute with IndiGo's other co-founder Rahul Bhatia. Both have been locked in a battle over the running of the airline.

    Earlier this month, IndiGo named Bhatia as managing director, a move that caught the industry by surprise because co-founders of airlines turn to professionals for operations.

    Gangwal's resignation shows that the differences between the co-founders continue to simmer. In the letter, Gangwal said he was concerned about the optics of reducing his holdings although such transactions are undertaken only when "I do not have any unpublished price sensitive information".

    Close

    Related stories

    "I am concerned about the optics of reducing my holdings even though such transactions would only be undertaken when I do not have any unpublished price sensitive information (UPS). As you are aware, on an ongoing basis, the Company provides us information and some of this is UPSI," his statement added.

    Gangwal also sought that no information of the firm should be shared with him which is UPSI and following his resignation as Director, "there should be no reason to share such information". He kept the doors open for himself mentioning that he may consider participating again as a board member in future.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #IndiGo Aviation #Interglobe Aviation #Rahul Bhatia #Rakesh Gangwal
    first published: Feb 18, 2022 04:31 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.