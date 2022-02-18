Fresh COVID infections down 16% in a day, active cases decline 12%

The country registered 25,920 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, 15.7 per cent lower than a day before, taking the tally of total coronavirus cases to 4,27,80,235.

India’s active COVID-19 caseload came under the three lakh mark at 2,92,092 on February 18 as active cases declined 12.2 per cent in 24 hours.

Kerala, the only state in India with over one lakh active cases, registered the sharpest fall of 14,371 in a day.

Barring Lakshadweep which recorded a rise of one case, all other states and union territories continued to witness a decline in active cases.

A total of 492 new coronavirus deaths were reported of which 193 were backlog deaths recorded by Kerala as part of its data reconciliation exercise. The state also registered the highest fatalities in the 24-hour period at 126.

Maharashtra registered the second highest -40 deaths - followed by Karnataka which reported 23 deaths.

The official tally of COVID fatalities in the country has now reached 5,10,905.

India also saw 66,254 recoveries in the last 24 hours which raised the tally of total recoveries to 4,19,77,238. The recovery rate now stands at 98.12 per cent.

The daily COVID test positivity rate in India has now come down to 2.07 per cent and the rolling average of the weekly positivity rate has dipped to 2.76 per cent.

A total of 75.68 crore tests have been carried out across the country of which 12,54,893 were conducted in the last 24 hours.