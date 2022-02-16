English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING WEBINAR:Path-breaking artists are debating if Crypto is changing the art world forever? Don’t miss this must-see webinar on February 18 at 11:30am. Register Now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Last Updated : February 16, 2022 / 06:26 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Stocks rebound, oil slips as Russia-Ukraine tensions ease

      Stocks in Europe and on Wall Street rebounded on Tuesday while oil prices fell after Russia indicated it was withdrawing some troops from exercises near Ukraine and President Vladimir Putin said he saw room for further discussions with the West. More here

    • Watch out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today:
      PM Modi inaugural address at TERI summit
      Karnataka colleges reopen after hijab row
      Vedant Fashions IPO listing
      West Bengal primary schools reopening
      Tomorrow:
      Bihar Board Class 10 exams begin
      OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G launch
      Cinema halls reopening in Himachal
      Gujarat pre-school reopening

      Project Cheetah team to leave for S Africa

      Close

    • Big Story

      Separation of MD, CEO roles no longer mandatory: SEBI

      Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on February 15 changed the requirement for listed companies to separate posts of chairperson and managing director (MD) or chief executive officer (CEO) to voluntary from mandatory. More here

    • Coronavirus Check

      Is COVID-19 reaching endemic stage in India?

      The number of hospitalisations and deaths caused by the Omicron variant, which triggered the newest wave, has also stayed far lower compared to the Delta wave. With daily infections and active cases well within manageable limits, many epidemiologists say it may be time for the country to open up fully. More here

    • Tech Tattle

      Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio now in India

      The Surface Laptop Studio is available in two variants. The base variant with an Intel Core i5 11th Gen processor, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB of internal storage is available for Rs 1,65,999. The other has an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of internal storage, which will cost you Rs 2,15,999. More here

    • Auto

      Renault Kiger gets 4-star rating in crash test

      Automaker Renault on Tuesday said its sub-four metre compact SUV Kiger has received four-star safety rating for adult occupant safety by Global NCAP, the foremost global car assessment programme. More here

    • Tailpiece

      Assam’s 'Golden Pearl' tea auctioned for Rs 99,999 per kg

      A speciality tea from Assam's Dibrugarh district was on Monday auctioned at Rs 99,999 per kg, a record price fetched for the second time in two months for such a high-end variety of the commodity from the state, officials said. More here

    tags #Covid #MC essentials #Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio #Renault Kiger #Russia #SEBI #Ukraine

    Must Listen

    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.