February 16, 2022
Market Buzz
Stocks rebound, oil slips as Russia-Ukraine tensions ease
Stocks in Europe and on Wall Street rebounded on Tuesday while oil prices fell after Russia indicated it was withdrawing some troops from exercises near Ukraine and President Vladimir Putin said he saw room for further discussions with the West. More here
Watch out
Project Cheetah team to leave for S Africa
Big Story
Separation of MD, CEO roles no longer mandatory: SEBI
Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on February 15 changed the requirement for listed companies to separate posts of chairperson and managing director (MD) or chief executive officer (CEO) to voluntary from mandatory. More here
Coronavirus Check
Is COVID-19 reaching endemic stage in India?
The number of hospitalisations and deaths caused by the Omicron variant, which triggered the newest wave, has also stayed far lower compared to the Delta wave. With daily infections and active cases well within manageable limits, many epidemiologists say it may be time for the country to open up fully. More here
Tech Tattle
Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio now in India
The Surface Laptop Studio is available in two variants. The base variant with an Intel Core i5 11th Gen processor, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB of internal storage is available for Rs 1,65,999. The other has an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of internal storage, which will cost you Rs 2,15,999. More here
Auto
Renault Kiger gets 4-star rating in crash test
Automaker Renault on Tuesday said its sub-four metre compact SUV Kiger has received four-star safety rating for adult occupant safety by Global NCAP, the foremost global car assessment programme. More here
Tailpiece
Assam’s 'Golden Pearl' tea auctioned for Rs 99,999 per kg
A speciality tea from Assam's Dibrugarh district was on Monday auctioned at Rs 99,999 per kg, a record price fetched for the second time in two months for such a high-end variety of the commodity from the state, officials said. More here
