Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio now in India, price starts at Rs 1,65,999

Microsoft's latest entrant into the Surface portfolio, the Surface Laptop Studio, has now made its way over to India. The laptop was showcased and launched last year, and features an all-new convertible design that can enable it to function in three separate modes.

The Surface Laptop Studio is available in two variants for the end consumer, and up to seven variants for commercial and enterprise use.

The base variant with an Intel Core i5 11th Gen processor, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB of internal storage is available for Rs 1,65,999. The other variant available for consumers has an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of internal storage, which will cost you Rs 2,15,999.

The enterprise SKUs start with the same base model but go up to an Intel Core i7 processor, Quadro graphics, 32GB of RAM and 2TB of internal storage. The pricing for enterprise SKUs start at Rs 1,56,999 and go up to Rs 3,43,499.

Microsoft says that the laptop has been designed to appeal to developers, creative professionals, designers and gamers.

As for GPU options, the Core i5 variants have Intel's on-board Xe graphics and the Core i7 variants ship with up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050Ti with 4GB of VRAM. Enterprise SKUs can also be selected with Quadro graphics. All SKUs ship with Windows 11 out of the box.

The big USP is the dynamic hinge, that allows the laptop screen to fold in on itself, creating a tablet-like experience. It can also be propped up a little ahead of the keyboard for a better entertainment experience.

The Laptop Studio has a 14.4-inch PixelSense Flow Display that has a resolution of 2400 x 1600, 10-point multi-touch support, and up to 120Hz refresh rate. It also supports Dolby Vision.

A camera on the front can be set up for Windows Hello authentication, which allows you to unlock your device using your face, and the laptop has four omnisonic speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

Microsoft says that the Intel Core i5 variants can last up to 19 hours on a single charge, while the Core i7 variants can last up to 18 hours. Both variants come bundled with a 65W and 102W charging adapter, respectively.