M&M to roll out new platform for their lightweight Swaraj Tractors

Mahindra & Mahindra announced the launch of a new platform for their range of lightweight Swaraj Tractors, the automaker's Executive Director Rajesh Jejurikar announced in a news conference on May 26.

To be launched in five states, the range will have updated styling that will "appeal to young and new customers while retaining the loyalists", said M&M's Jejurikar. The platform for the company's lightweight tractors will be launched on June 2 and will sport engines with 25 and 29 horsepower in the portfolio.

Features in the new tractors will include a digital instrument cluster and LED lamps, while aesthetically the tractors will have straight lines, a mesh grille, and the option of dual tone colours.

(This is a developing story that will be updated shortly)