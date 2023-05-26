English
    M&M to roll out new platform for their lightweight Swaraj Tractors

    Features in the new tractors will include a digital instrument cluster and LED lamps while aesthetically the tractors will have straight lines, a mesh grille, and the option of dual tone colours.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 26, 2023 / 03:37 PM IST
    Mahindra tractor

    Representative image

     
     
    Mahindra & Mahindra announced the launch of a new platform for their range of lightweight Swaraj Tractors, the automaker's Executive Director Rajesh Jejurikar announced in a news conference on May 26.

    To be launched in five states, the range will have updated styling that will "appeal to young and new customers while retaining the loyalists", said M&M's Jejurikar. The platform for the company's lightweight tractors will be launched on June 2 and will sport engines with 25 and 29 horsepower in the portfolio.

    Features in the new tractors will include a digital instrument cluster and LED lamps, while aesthetically the tractors will have straight lines, a mesh grille, and the option of dual tone colours.

    (This is a developing story that will be updated shortly)

    first published: May 26, 2023 03:37 pm