Microsoft India president Anant Maheshwari steps down

MIcrosoft India president Anant Maheshwari resigns from Microsoft

Microsoft India President Anant Maheshwari has resigned from his position.

A Microsoft spokesperson has confirmed that Maheshwari has chosen to depart from Microsoft in order to pursue a role outside the company, and expressed gratitude for his contribution to Microsoft's business in India.

“We can confirm that Anant has decided to leave Microsoft to pursue a role outside the company. We would like to thank Anant for his many contributions to our business and culture in India and wish him every success in his future endeavours," said a Microsoft spokesperson.

Having held prominent positions at renowned companies like Honeywell and McKinsey & Company, Maheshwari became a part of Microsoft in 2016.

He is an alumnus of Birla Institute of Technology and Science, and specialized in electrical and electronic engineering. Additionally, he obtained a Master of Science degree from BITS, Pilani. Furthermore, Maheshwari pursued his studies at the esteemed Indian Institute of Management in Ahmedabad.

Maheshwari’s exit comes amidst the rejig among top-level executives at the software company.

Irina Ghose, the company's chief operating officer, has been promoted to the position of managing director of India, while Sashi Sreedharan, the current managing director, has been given a more significant role within the organization.

There are speculations suggesting that Puneet Chandok, former head of AWS India, might be joining Microsoft India in the near future.