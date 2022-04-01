English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    MG Motor retail sales down 14.5% in March

    The company, however, said it continues to witness positive momentum in enquiries and bookings across its product portfolio, including Astor, Hector, Gloster, and the all new ZS EV, which has registered 1,500 bookings just within March.

    PTI
    April 01, 2022 / 11:15 AM IST
    MG Motor India

    MG Motor India

    MG Motor India on Friday reported a 14.5 per cent decline in retail sales in March at 4,721 units, hit by supply chain constraints due to the new COVID-19 variant and the ongoing global semiconductor chip shortage. The company had retailed 5,528 units in March last year.

    Sales in March this year was "immensely impacted by the supply chain constraints due to the new COVID-19 variant and the ongoing global semiconductor chip shortage," MG Motor India said in a statement.

    The company, however, said it continues to witness positive momentum in enquiries and bookings across its product portfolio, including Astor, Hector, Gloster, and the all new ZS EV, which has registered 1,500 bookings just within March.

    The carmaker is continuously accessing and aligning its production, subject to the volatility of supply constraints existing worldwide, it added.
    PTI
    Tags: #Business #Companies #MG Motor India #retail sales
    first published: Apr 1, 2022 11:16 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.