English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    MG Motor India retail sales up 25% to 5,006 units in May

    MG Motor India in a statement said it remains optimistic about growth and meeting the rising customer demand through various ongoing and planned production and operational initiatives.

    PTI
    June 01, 2023 / 10:40 AM IST
    MG Motor India retail sales up 25% to 5,006 units in May

    MG Motor India retail sales up 25% to 5,006 units in May

    MG Motor India on Thursday reported 25 per cent rise in retail sales at 5,006 units in May compared to the same month last year.

    The company had sold 4,008 units in May 2022.

    MG Motor India in a statement said it remains optimistic about growth and meeting the rising customer demand through various ongoing and planned production and operational initiatives.
    The growth in sales of ZS EV and the positive response to the recently launched mini electric car Comet EV further encourage the company's stance towards electric mobility, it added.

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    PTI
    Tags: #Business #Companies #MG Motor #retail sales
    first published: Jun 1, 2023 10:40 am