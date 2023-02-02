English
    Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg says 2023 will be the "year of efficiency"

    Mark Zuckerberg said they are working on flattening its organisation structure and removing few layers of middle management to make decisions faster

    Vikas SN
    February 02, 2023 / 09:05 AM IST
    Facebook parent Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the management theme for 2023 is the "year of efficiency" and they are focused on becoming a more stronger and nimble organisation, as the company looks to recover from slowing revenue growth in recent quarters and rein in costs amid a tough macroeconomic environment.

    "We're working on flattening our org structure and removing some layers of middle management to make decisions faster, as well as deploying AI tools to help our engineers be more productive" Mark Zuckerberg said during the company's earnings conference call on February 1

    "Even if our business outperforms our goals, this will stay our management theme for the year so I think it's going to make us a better company" he said.

    Zuckerberg mentioned that they are also going to be more proactive about shutting down projects that are not performing or may no longer be as crucial. "My main focus is on increasing the efficiency of how we execute our top priorities," he said.