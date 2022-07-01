MeitY flags lack of cyber crisis management plan among government agencies

Representative image

Out of the 95 odd ministries and departments in the Indian government, only 44 of them have their own Cyber Crisis Management Plan (CCMP), the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) said on July 1.

However, officials said that the ministry is working on this and also on increasing the number of Chief Information Security Officers deployed in government agencies, as well as improving their capabilities.

Scientist F and Director in MeitY Tulika Pandey who was speaking at the "Cyber Manthan: Consultation on Securing India’s Cyber Space from Emerging Threats” organised by Microsoft and Indian Future Foundation, said, “In spite of regular workshops, personal training programs for these agencies, we still have only about 22 states who have their own cyber crisis management plan, and out of the 95 or so central ministries, we only have 42 of these who have their own cyber crisis management plan.”

To put the numbers into context, “CCMP for Countering Cyber Attacks and Cyber Terrorism” was launched in 2019 to create a framework for ministries/departments/bodies to deal with cyber attacks. The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) is dealing with the implementation of CCMPs.

Pandey was talking in context to the gap that MeitY had observed in capacity building for cybersecurity among government agencies. “We see many agencies saying we don't really have any sensitive data or we don't really cater to that and therefore, they become our biggest leaks,” said Pandey.

As a recourse, Pandey said that the ministry was trying to create a skilled set of Chief Information Security Officers (CISO) in these agencies, especially government and public sector units.

However, Pandey admitted that the previous requirement of having just 1,200 CISOs across agencies is now outdated. “These are very old numbers. We have achieved that number and now we tend to revisit and make the program a little more widespread.”

In 2018, a program called Cyber Surakshik Bharat, a partnership between the Government and industry consortium under Public Private Partnership (PPP), was launched to train 1,200 CISOs within the Central/State government, public sector undertakings, banks, and government organisations.

“So we're doing it with two prongs: One is that they [agencies] should have a CCMP, with the help of a CISO and a team. And the other is that they should be able to regularly audit to see whether the CCMP is being regularly updated on an annual basis,” Pandey said.

In this regard, Pandey, while addressing Microsoft representatives present during the Cyber Manthan talk, urged Microsoft to share their capabilities for training government CISOs.

“It is very important for our CISOs to really realise the importance of the positions and the responsibility that they have taken on; and accordingly, then build their teams' demand for what they really need to be able to deliver what is required,” Pandey said.

“We require them (CISO) to be on top of the game — not just follow the CCMP if they build one; not just look at the standards and ensure that all the standards are being followed or regularly audited but also to ensure whether employees are really following the practices,” she added.