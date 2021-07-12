Mehul Choksi granted interim bail by Dominica court to travel to Antigua for medical treatment

Mehul Choksi

Fugitive Indian diamantaire Mehul Choksi was granted interim bail by the Dominica High Court on July 12. The bail order was issued on medical grounds, reports said.

As per the court's decision, Choksi can travel to neighbouring Antigua and Barbuda only for the purpose of medical treatment.

The interim bail has been granted till he's certified fit to travel, after that he has to return to Dominica, news agency ANI reported.

According to Times Now, Choksi would be receiving treatment for neurological issues in Antigua.

The hearing in Choksi's extradition case has been adjourned, and is expected to resume after the embattled businessman returns from Antigua following his treatment, the reports said.

Notably, Choksi is one of the main accused in the fraudulent loan scam which defrauded India's state-run Punjab National Bank (PNB) to the tune of Rs 13,500 crore. He was arrested in Dominica on May 25 for allegedly illegally entering into the country from neighbouring Antigua.

The 62-year-old former chief of Gitanjali Gems had been staying in Antigua since early 2018, after fleeing from India. He had attained the citizenship of the Caribbean country through an investment programme.

Speculations of Choksi's likely extradition to India turned rife after he was arrested in Dominica. Antigua Prime Minister Gaston Browne went on record to appeal to the Dominican authorities to directly extradite him to India.

Choksi's legal team, which alleged that he was "abducted" from Antigua and and brought to Dominica via the sea route, have argued that he could be extradited only to Antigua, and not to India.

"As per the Indian Citizenship Act, Section 9, the moment Mehul Choksi acquired the citizenship of Antigua, he ceased to be a Citizen of India. Hence, legally, as per Immigration and Passport Act Section 17 and 23, he can be deported only to Antigua," Advocate Vijay Aggarwal, the counsel for Choksi, had told ANI following his arrest in Dominica.