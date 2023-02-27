MC Insider: A fan fight, who is buying what in auto ancillaries and a bond tip

I am a yield guy!

Everyone loves a safe and high rated corporate bond paper. AAA is what opens doors for you, isn’t it? Apparently not. The bond market has a place for everyone even though it makes you believe that only the top guys get the moolah. Bond watchers tell us that low-rated high yield space is seeing some intense activity which will increase going into March. Why? Because it is the economy, stupid. Any and every economist is telling us that things will go south soon which means that yields could go down as well. What better time than to lock in that high-paying bond now? High-rolling yield guys are looking for juicy deals before the gates close. We hear the yields locked in could be as insanely high as 13-14 percent. But we wonder about the ending of this. The last time this happened, a bunch of investors got burnt badly. We hope they know what they are doing this time.

