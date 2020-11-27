Max Life Insurance hires 2,000 executives via digital medium during COVID-19

Max Life Insurance on Friday said it has hired over 2,000 executives during the first half of this fiscal in midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

By efficiently digitizing its recruitment and onboarding process, the life insurer has been able to deliver a seamless employee hiring and onboarding experience in a predominantly remote work set-up, the insurer said in a statement.

With the addition, the total workforce strength rose to about 15,000.

Hiring was done across diverse verticals such as agency, bancassurance, and internal operations, it said.

In the last six months, Max Life has also proactively engaged with more than 500 candidates digitally to create a talent pool for future hiring, it added.