Yes Bank: MFs & FIIs cut 50% stake since Q3FY18 on early trends

Going by the data, institutional investors might have been the first to pick the trend in Yes Bank. Since the September 2018 quarter (Q3FY18), foreign institutional investors (FIIs) and mutual funds (MFs) reduced stake in the bank by more than 50 percent, data from AceEquity showed.

MF managers offloaded their shares from 10.55 percent in September 2018 quarter to 5.09 percent in December 2019 quarter (Q4FY19). A similar trend was also seen in FIIs, who reduced their stake from 39.5 percent in September 2018 to 15.17 percent recorded in December 2019, data showed.

The fall in data also corresponds with the price action seen in Yes Bank. The bank which was listed on bourses back in 2005 touched a high of Rs 404 on August 20, 2018, but since then it has been heading south.

Investors lost more than Rs 5000 crore of market wealth in terms of market capitalisation on the BSE in a single trading session as the stock plunged 56 percent on the BSE to Rs 16.20.

What triggered the sharp move in Yes Bank and markets? The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on March 5 placed a temporary moratorium on Yes Bank for a period of one month till April 3, 2020 and restricted deposit withdrawal to Rs 50,000 per customer which created a panic like situation.

Most brokerage firms have placed the stock in the sell category and advise investors to stay away. The stock recovered from the lows after reports of a rescue plan surfaced.

The RBI on March 6 placed a draft scheme of reconstruction of Yes Bank in the public domain. State Bank of India (SBI) has expressed its willingness to invest in Yes Bank and and participate in its reconstruction scheme, it said.

Some of the measures introduced include altering the authorised capital to Rs 5,000 crore and also reducing the number of equity shares to 2,400 crores with a face value of Rs 2.

In a press release, Yes Bank assured its depositors that the bank is also taking necessary steps to ensure seamless transactions for the customers. “We assure the depositors that their money is safe and there is absolutely no reason to panic,” it said.

