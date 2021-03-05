Women's Day 2021: Time to take control of your investments

There is no better time to take charge of your investments, than now. I’m not saying this because it’s Women’s Day, or that it’s nearly the end of the financial year. What I am referring to is the fact that taking charge of your money should be your priority, now.

Not tomorrow, not next month, not when you hit a milestone age or a major life event. Just like you make time for a workout or socialising with friends and family, chalk out time on your calendar to take charge of your money: inflows, outflows, growth, and protection.

If you’re not taking time to get your finances in order, let’s for a moment discuss what could be stopping you:● Lack of time - “I am too busy to take time to learn”● Lack of interest, because managing money is boring● “Someone else will take care of it for me”● “It’s too complicated to understand, I’ll do it later”

● Severe discomfort discussing money - it’s a taboo topic, isn’t it?

The list of excuses could go on and on. The reality however is that 9 out of 10 women will have to manage their money independently at some point in their lives. It’s not scary, it’s not hard, and it’s definitely not someone else’s problem. But, enough gyaan. Let’s meet Avantika.

Avantika is 26 and works with a leading ed-tech company. She spent a few years in the aviation industry where incomes were high - and so were the costs of exploring countries around the world. She didn’t end up saving as much as she thought she could.

Now, she’s back in India living with her parents. Her father has been handling her finances and is by nature a risk-averse person. He has ensured her money is invested in “safe” instruments such as bonds, fixed deposits, and recurring deposits.

Recently, Avantika was exposed to the concepts of inflation (the phenomenon that eats into that value of money) and systematic investments (periodic, automated investing like a recurring deposit, but in products that could beat inflation). She also realised that she needed to have a better relationship with money: one that was different from what her father shares with his investments.

Let’s see how she took charge of her money.

1. It took her some reading and learning to understand that investing well was not a function of one’s IQ but one’s emotional intelligence. Managing feelings is a critical factor in making money decisions.

2. There is a ton of information available online, and it can all be overwhelming. However, Avantika sought resources - like the Basis app - that helped her learn concepts in simple, digestible ways.

3. The more Avantika learnt, the more questions she asked her friends, family and colleagues. That learning also helped her have a healthy conversation with her father to have him know that she was in a good place, not just in terms of understanding what needs to be done with the money but also in terms of taking action to add different investments to her portfolio over time.

4. Avantika took a good, hard look at her future plans. She created a set of goals: large ones such as retirement and buying a house, as well as smaller ones such as international trips. This helped her understand what she needed money for and how much, how she thought she could hit those goals with adequate savings and investments, and a solid understanding of her risk tolerance. She also looked at tax implications and costs involved in withdrawal of funds when she would need them.

5. The next step was taking action. The devil is always in the details. Avantika put her learnings to use, assessed where she was with her overall portfolio, and started making changes accordingly. Since she is young and knew she wouldn’t have any major responsibilities for some time, she took a heavier allocation in equities.