App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 23, 2018 01:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Welspun Corp rises 10% as Co enters into agreement for supply of pipes in America

The company entered into an agreement for supply of 56 KMT of pipes for oil & gas project in the America.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Welspun Corp rose more than 10 percent intraday Thursday as company entered into an agreement for supply of 56 KMT of pipes for oil & gas project in the America.

With this addition, its current order book stands at 1,605 KMTs valued at Rs 12,000 crore.

The Company has been selected for the Gold Medal in National Awards for Manufacturing Competitiveness 2017-18 by the International Research Institute for Manufacturing, India.

At 12:42 hrs Welspun Corp was quoting at Rs 158.20, up Rs 9.55, or 6.42 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 197.00 and 52-week low Rs 103.30 on 22 January, 2018 and 20 July, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 19.72 percent below its 52-week high and 53.1 percent above its 52-week low.

The share gained 43 percent in last 1 month.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Aug 23, 2018 01:04 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.