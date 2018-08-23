Welspun Corp rises 10% as Co enters into agreement for supply of pipes in America

Shares of Welspun Corp rose more than 10 percent intraday Thursday as company entered into an agreement for supply of 56 KMT of pipes for oil & gas project in the America.

With this addition, its current order book stands at 1,605 KMTs valued at Rs 12,000 crore.

The Company has been selected for the Gold Medal in National Awards for Manufacturing Competitiveness 2017-18 by the International Research Institute for Manufacturing, India.

At 12:42 hrs Welspun Corp was quoting at Rs 158.20, up Rs 9.55, or 6.42 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 197.00 and 52-week low Rs 103.30 on 22 January, 2018 and 20 July, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 19.72 percent below its 52-week high and 53.1 percent above its 52-week low.

The share gained 43 percent in last 1 month.

Posted by Rakesh Patil