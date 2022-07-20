business Watch Commodities Update: Raw material prices fall: Cotton at 10-Month low; Palm oil up 4% today Palm oil up 4% today, down 19% on month as Indonesia removes export duty on CPO till Aug 31. Rubber prices hit 12-month low amid global recession concerns. How does the fall in prices of raw materials impact the consumers and the industry? Watch Karunya Rao in conversation with Manisha Gupta to find out!