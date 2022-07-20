English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Today |Option Omega 3.0 Retail Option Virtual Online Conference at 8pm

    business

    Watch Commodities Update: Raw material prices fall: Cotton at 10-Month low; Palm oil up 4% today

    Palm oil up 4% today, down 19% on month as Indonesia removes export duty on CPO till Aug 31. Rubber prices hit 12-month low amid global recession concerns. How does the fall in prices of raw materials impact the consumers and the industry? Watch Karunya Rao in conversation with Manisha Gupta to find out!

    LATEST VIDEOS

    Watch More →

    A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

    Commodities chat with Manisha Gupta

    Watch More →

    Indo Star, Federal Bank, Reliance, Campus, Blue Dart Are Stocks In Focus | Markets With Santo & CJ

    Watch and Follow our leading shows

    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.