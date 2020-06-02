App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 02, 2020 06:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Udayan Mukherjee on how investors should tread the current market trend

The rally that we are seeing could be on the hopes of economic recovery along with a big wall of liquidity support.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Governments and central banks around the world have unleashed fiscal and monetary support to help their economies emerge from the impact of novel coronavirus, or COVID-19. The rally that we are seeing could be on hopes of an economic recovery along with a big wall of liquidity support.

The focus across the world has shifted from worrying about the coronavirus pandemic to how to restart businesses and open the economy again, veteran business journalist Udayan Mukherjee said.

In this edition of Market Classroom, CNBC-TV18 Consulting Editor Udayan Mukherjee explains how investors should tread in the current market.

First Published on Jun 2, 2020 04:51 pm

tags #coronavirus #Economy #Market Edge #Udayan Mukherjee #videos

