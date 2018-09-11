App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 11, 2018 12:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

UBS sees upside potential of 18% on Infosys, raises target price to Rs 865

UBS believes that the weakness in the rupee creates an opportunity to accelerate investments.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Global research firm UBS is upbeat on Infosys and has maintained its buy call on the stock. It raised the target price to Rs 865 from Rs 737 and it sees a potential upside of 18 percent.

The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 744.15 and an intraday low of Rs 734.00.

UBS believes that the weakness in the rupee creates an opportunity to accelerate investments.

While attrition remains a challenge for the firm, the key for Infosys remains in retaining its senior management.

The firm has also upgraded estimates and target price to reflect recent currency moves.

The stock has gained seven percent in the past one month, while in the past three days, it rose 2 percent. At 12:20 hrs Infosys was quoting at Rs 740.50, up Rs 8.55, or 1.17 percent, on the BSE.
First Published on Sep 11, 2018 12:30 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Stocks Views

most popular

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.