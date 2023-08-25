U.S. Polo Assn. eyes growth through adjacent categories; launches ‘Legends’ campaign

U.S. Polo Assn. expects the India business to cross the Rs 2,000-crore mark, growing 12-15 percent consistently (representative image)

Clothing brand U.S. Polo Assn. is looking at adjacent categories like kid's wear, women's wear, and footwear and even smaller product lines like wallets and belts as key drivers for growth, said Shailesh Chaturvedi, Managing Director and CEO, Arvind Fashions Ltd.

In India, Arvind Fashions holds the license for U.S. Polo Assn., and sells it alongside other international and domestic fashion brands.

“Adjacent category is very large and growing than the overall mother brand and we want to fuel the growth of the brand through this adjacent category,” he added.

U.S. Polo Assn., representing the official United States Polo Association, in collaboration with Arvind Fashions introduced the unique 'Legends' marketing campaign and the launch of its exclusive brand-specific website - uspoloassn.in - for the Indian market.

Talking about the vision behind the launch of the websitet, J. Michael Prince, the President and CEO of USPA Global Licensing said the brand has achieved a commendable global growth, reaching over a billion dollars in just half a decade. While there were initial strategies to touch the 2 billion mark by 2025, the brand surpassed expectations by attaining 2.3 billion in 2022. A significant chunk of this success is attributed to the Indian market, which stands as the brand's most rapidly expanding and the largest retail market. Recognizing this momentum, the brand decided it was the moment to make a bold declaration and the new website offers tremendous growth potential, he added.

The company expects the India business to cross the Rs 2,000-crore mark, growing 12-15 percent consistently. The new website will drive growth as 25 percent of the company’s growth is digital.

Speaking about the shifting consumer base in India, Chaturvedi said that consumers increasingly prefer exclusive, premium products. In that context, the company prefers to keep U.S. Polo both aspirational and distinct. The company is not looking to compromise on quality and believes India is witnessing a trend towards premiumization.

"Given economic forecasts, we anticipate consumer upgradation, placing U.S. Polo in a perfect position for growth, as it embodies both accessibility and aspiration," Chaturvedi added.